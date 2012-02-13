The Grammys’ 10 Most Jaw-Dropping Beauty Looks

The Grammys are always known to bring out some questionable fashion and beauty moments – and last night was no different. While Adele swept the awards, Nicki Minaj drew a lot of attention on the red carpet — but she wasn’t the only one.
Above we’ve pulled out the most questionable red carpet appearances (as well as the most stunning) of the night. Read on for our picks!
Nicki Minaj is no stranger to the costumes, but last night's "Little Red Riding Hood" get-up was border-line Gaga-esque. And she's actually quite pretty under all that crazy...
Taylor Swift's simple, Geisha-inspired outfit was a different take for the singer (we're so used to her long curls at this point) but we loved seeing her with straight hair in a bun and a subdued lip.
Corinne Bailey Rae was the definition of jaw-dropping. Pulling her curls to the side and pairing her metallic smokey eye with a red lip was perfection.
Kelly Rowland's fun, slicked back, "party in the back" style was great for a night like the Grammys, and paired with her soft pink lip and deep smokey eye it created a sexy and coy look.
There was some talk that Alicia Keys stole Bruno Mars' hairstyle (I was thinking Janelle Monae's) but whoever's she stole, it didn't fit her. Pompadour's are fun and all, but this singer looks best with her hair down.
We all love Adele - clearly, as she swept the night. But do you love the blonde hair? This one may take some getting used to.
Skylar Grey's purple gloss was perfection -- her skraggly hair, not so much.
Katy Perry's sky-high blue hair reminds me of a cartoon character -- the pink lips are heavenly though. How many of you wish she would just return to a normal hair color?
Rihanna's Tina Turner transformation is my new OBSESSION. She looked hot last night, even with the blonde hair and dark roots. The girl pulled it off!