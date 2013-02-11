The Best Nails From The Grammy Awards

The Grammys always bring the wildest beauty moments of red carpet season, and the nails are no exception. From Kelly Osbourne’s intricate French manicure to Kelly Clarkson’s new signature polish, check out our favorite manis from the night.

Kelly Osbourne played up her sharp almond tips with a heart-shaped French manicure.

To match the gold on Janelle Monae’s tuxedo collar, manicurist Tracey Sutter created a statement nail with CoverGirl Outlast Nail Gloss in Black Diamond ($4.99, covergirl.com) with gold metals on the top, and then used Outlast Nail Gloss in Snow Storm to create small circle designs. The rest of her nails were painted with Outlast Nail Gloss in Forever Festive.

Rihanna wanted her signature long nails to match her dress perfectly. Celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees blended Red Carpet Manicure’s Ooh La Liscious LED gel polish ($9.99, redcarpetmanicure.com) with Red Carpet Reddy to get that perfect orange-red.

Photo: Getty Images

Carly Rae Jepsen played with a black and multi-colored glitter mani. Her statement nail was painted with a contrasting nude polish and silver diamond studs.

Kelly Clarkson wore a custom purple holographic glitter polish that Deborah Lippmann created in collaboration with the singer. The shade will be launched later this year, with the name still in the works. Kelly tweeted, “The great @deborahlippmann created a custom nail for me today! Should we call it ‘Stronger?’”

