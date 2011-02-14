Grammy Fashion 2011: The Good, The Bad And The Meh

Awards season is in full swing! The Grammy Awards were last night, and besides Rihanna grinding up on Drake (hot) and Usher, trying to piggyback off of Bieber’s fame by singing his “O.M.G.” song, which is like 8 years old (lame), the awards were pretty boring. But the fashion never ceases to amaze. So let’s take a look at my pics for the Good, the Bad and the Meh.

The Good (bueno, bonne)

If I had legs like J. Lo’s I’d wear mini skirts everywhere. To church–if I went, to a funeral, to work, to the gym. I’d be clad in a mini skirt 24/7. The dress is great, the Louboutins are fierce, and, most of all, I’m loving her wild mane of hair. It’s too bad she couldn’t leave her chihuahua husband at home.

I wanted to hate this Emilio Pucci dress. But then I took a beat and realized that the only reason I wanted to hate it is because I don’t particularly like Ciara. So once I got over my own dislike of someone I’ve never met, I came to j’adore this blue wonder. It fits her perfectly and the detail and flow of the dress is gorgeous. Werk it out, girl.

Jewel was one of my favorites for the night. The pale yellow color just complimented her baby glow so well. She looked so happy and fresh faced. Great choice.

Oooh little Bieber in his D&G tux! So adorbs. I’m not a fan of sneakers with formal wear, but he’s just so cute that I’m giving him a hall-pass this one time. You’re a winner in my book Justin!

With Jennifer Hudson’s may-jah transformation from flab to fab it’s hard to not comment on how great she looks! I’m not a HUGE fan of this Versace number she’s sporting, though. I much preferred her outfit on stage.

Totally feeling the jumpsuit! She looks amazing if you can see her over Snooki’s Christina’s bleached weave.

I loved, loved LOVED Kelly’s dress. I’ve never met a ruffle I didn’t like, and I just thought that this entire ensemble looked fabulous on her. The cut was flattering, the color was gorgeous, and her hair was perfect. Bravo!

I’m not entirely sure who Selena Gomez is, and I think her speaking voice doesn’t match her face, but her stylist needs a raise because this gold number was a show stopper. Coupled with the loose waves, she looked great even when Donnie Wahlberg made a joke about her and The Bieber on stage.

Anyone arriving in an egg womb is A-OK in my book. Lady Gaga may be whacked out of her mind 8 ways to Sunday, but she’s got a bigger pair of (fashion) balls than half the dudes I know.

The Bad (mal, mauvaise)