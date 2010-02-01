Grammy Awards 2010: The Best and Worst in Beauty

Ah, the Grammys. The only reason we really watch this awards show is to see who’s going to show up wearing a ridiculously scandalous outfit, or who’s going to make a scene (we won’t name any names). This year, however, the show didn’t bring too much excitement — the red carpet on the other hand, did.

Below are our beauty hits and misses for the night (we could have kept going, but for your sakes we narrowed the list down to 10).

Hits:



Miley Cyrus (above):

We are officially complimenting Miley for the first time ever. Her loose waves are a perfect fit for the Grammys, and her bold eyes and natural face complement her dress flawlessly. Well done Hannah, er– Miley.

Rihanna



RiRi definitely knows how to do red carpet glamour. Her ice white shadow and long lashes were complemented by a pale pink lip and blush. By lining her eyes with the white shadow (into the corner as well) she drew all attention to her eyes. And, we of course love the faux hawk. Take note Mary J. Blige, THIS is how it’s done.

Taylor Swift



Taylor, with little surprise, looked amazing last night. With a sideswept updo to show off her gorgeous gown, she played up her lashes and eyes (as did many of the other ladies on the red carpet last night). She chose a punchier pink lip color to offset her pale skin, and it worked!

Marisa Miller



We know she’s a supermodel and would probably look drop dead gorgeous in anything, but we especially love Marisa’s sunkissed red carpet look. Her beachy waves and natural glow look absolutely adorable, and the dark-rimmed smoky eye dresses up her laid back Cali vibe.



Carrie Underwood



The country starlet also stuck with the theme of the night, going for a natural face and bold eyes. She used a gold shimmer shadow to complement her dress, and the pale pink lips and blush gave her a nice, natural flush.



Misses:



Lady Gaga



If you can see past the solar system of a dress that Gaga’s wearing, then you may also notice that there happens to be a blonde and neon wig on her head. Now, we’re all for the hair streak trend that’s been all the rage lately, but wearing a visible wig that has a completely neon yellow hue is going down dangerous territory.

Ke$ha



What in the world? Did you put on layers and layers of eye makeup and glitter, go to sleep, attempt to rub it off, and then go out? Or perhaps the Grammy Awards was just your first stop before some sort of 20’s themed party? Oh Ke$ha, we’ll just never know.



Jennifer Hudson



Her attempt at a cute ponytail backfired, plain and simple. Her blunt bangs look like they’re taking up just about half of her face, and unfortunately it doesn’t look like there’s anything else to her hairstyle.

Beyonce



We love you, we really do. But it looks like you have tinsel in your hair…which is only suitable if you’re under age five — at Christmas.

Snooki



Steering away from the au natural trend (and we wouldn’t expect any less) Snooki stuck to her orange roots, and well, it’s just a bit too orange for our taste. Too much eye makeup, too much tan, just too much Snickers.

