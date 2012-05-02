Graduation Inspiration: 10 Makeup Looks To Try

Now that it’s officially May, one very big day is staring seniors everywhere in the face: Graduation. You’ve put your blood, sweat and tears into working your butt off to get a diploma, and the day is finally upon you. Whether you’re graduating from high school or college, this is one of the most momentous occasions of your young adult life. The tradition of the cap and gown is classic and with good reason, but it’s incredibly hard for anyone to look fashionable. Seeing as how you’re obligated to wear this uniform, the only way to stand out (besides rocking a killer pair of heels) is to don a gorgeous makeup look.
Arguably the greatest quality of makeup is the fact that the possibilities are endless. You can transform your look from day to night, from natural to airbrushed, all with the swipe of a few tools. We put together some of our favorite graduation beauty looks from Pinterest and even though we’re not graduating, we fully plan on testing out these trends. From bold lips to no mascara and everything in between, this list of looks can serve as graduation inspiration for you and your friends alike.
Flip through the slideshow and tell us which makeup look you’re going to try at graduation in the comment section below.
For an easy look that will let you focus on your diploma and not retouching your makeup, try a natural look. Go for a shimmery shadow in the inner corners of your eyes and a swipe of clear lip gloss.
To play up your peepers, try a grey and silver eyeshadow combination. Balance out the look with a natural lip.
One of the biggest trends in beauty right now is a bold brow. Use a brow pencil or brush with eyeshadow to make your eyebrows pop.
Everyone loves a matching lip and nail combination, and a bold color makes the duo even more desirable. Choose a ravishing red for an unstoppable look.
Summer is creeping up, and by the time graduation hits, everyone looks to have at least a little bit of color. Go for a golden glow with a touch of bronzer on the places the sun would hit naturally.
You'll be hard pressed to find someone who doesn't love the cat eye, and we're willing to bet this look would be a hit at graduation. Use a liquid liner to get the best results.
A punchy pink lip plays up any look, and it will be sure to make you stand out amongst the sea of caps and gowns. Go for a bright pink that compliments your skin tone.
To turn up the volume on a neutral look, try a darker shade of bronze and coral makeup to give you a beach goddess look. A gloss instead of a lipstick, and shadow with a bit of eyeliner will be gorgeous.
No mascara was one of the biggest trends on the runway this season, and we dare you to try it. Balance out the lack of eye makeup with a bright coral lip.
Ah, the classic smokey eye. You can't go wrong with a blended smokey eye and keeping the rest of your face clean and glowing.
