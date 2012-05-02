Graduation Inspiration: 10 Makeup Looks To Try

Now that it’s officially May, one very big day is staring seniors everywhere in the face: Graduation. You’ve put your blood, sweat and tears into working your butt off to get a diploma, and the day is finally upon you. Whether you’re graduating from high school or college, this is one of the most momentous occasions of your young adult life. The tradition of the cap and gown is classic and with good reason, but it’s incredibly hard for anyone to look fashionable. Seeing as how you’re obligated to wear this uniform, the only way to stand out (besides rocking a killer pair of heels) is to don a gorgeous makeup look.

Arguably the greatest quality of makeup is the fact that the possibilities are endless. You can transform your look from day to night, from natural to airbrushed, all with the swipe of a few tools. We put together some of our favorite graduation beauty looks from Pinterest and even though we’re not graduating, we fully plan on testing out these trends. From bold lips to no mascara and everything in between, this list of looks can serve as graduation inspiration for you and your friends alike.

Flip through the slideshow and tell us which makeup look you’re going to try at graduation in the comment section below.