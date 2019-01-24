Target’s New Botanical Beauty Brand Grace + Tonic is Almost Too Pretty to Use

Gone are the days when we would squirt, swipe or spritz just about anything on our faces with hopes for a better complexion. Clean beauty made a name for itself in 2018, but we can undoubtedly guarantee there will be an even bigger boom in 2019 with healthier, more natural and plant-based products. To put it plainly: this is what shoppers want. So much so, that even tried-and-true brands are revamping formulas to boost the level of good-for-you ingredients since we want to be more careful with what we’re putting on (and in) our bodies.

Thankfully, our go-to stores are taking action and bringing more natural and organic products to their shelves to make our lives easier and bank accounts happier. Starting next week, you can add Grace and Tonic, a new botanical-based brand from Target to that list.

Grace + Tonic is the first COSMOS-certified–a fancy way of saying it’s filled with top-notch formulas that are organic and natural–brand to hit Target and we’re sure it’s going to pave the way for many more brands to come. You won’t find parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, artificial colors or mineral oil in these products (and the list goes on).

Not only does the skinc are brand pride itself on high quality ingredients, but it’s also based off of a 3-step system so your skin care routine can be as efficient and sustainable as possible. So, don’t expect to find a slew of these beauties on shelves because this collection is made up of just a few staples. Hallelujah to not forgetting a step in your routine ever again.

First up is the Cleansing Mud. Sounds rich and creamy, right? Well you guessed right. It’s formulated with Brazilian Purple Clay (who doesn’t love exotic ingredients?) to exfoliate and de-congest pores, and Capuacu Butter so you rinse to supple, hydrated skin.

Next in the lineup is the Eye Serum. Most eye creams are chock-full of unidentifiable ingredients that most of us are guilty of buying anyway because who wants puffy, dark circles? Luckily, this plant-based blend is filled with effective ingredients straight from nature itself, like Green Tea and Blue Seakale to naturally tighten even the most sensitive skin around your peepers. And it’s rich in anti-oxidants and Vitamin E to keep skin hydrated and nourished.

Like always, you finish your skincare routine with hydration, hydration, hydration because dry skin is never cute. The Moisture Cream is silky, smooth and super lightweight. It’s like a moisture bomb that melts into skin as you apply. With Mango Butter, Coconut Extract, Jojoba Oil and Vegetable Glycerin, skin will be so nourished you’ll fall into a “no makeup” selfie binge.

Grace + Tonic arrives in Target and then store’s website on Jan. 28.The products range from $25-35 and are packaged in recyclable and reusable containers. So you’re on the fence about adopting a green beauty routine, this budget-friendly brand is a great place to start. It’s simple, effective, clean and affordable. It doesn’t get much better than that.