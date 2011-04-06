Grab Greta Gerwig’s Makeup Look at the Arthur Premiere

Budding star Greta Gerwig, who shares the silver screen with Russel Brand in Arthur, showed up last night at the movie’s premiere with a stunning, yet simple beauty look for the red carpet. Her gently tousled hair, minimal eye makeup and stand-out lips definitely echoed NYC cool-girl status a look that was chic without trying too hard.

To grab Greta’s doable look, take a cue from her makeup artist, Daniel Martin for NARS cosmetics, who wanted to “go bold on her lips, subtle on the eyes, and play up her skin,” as inspired by 90’s icon Caroline Bessette. For her flawless skin, Martin employed a combo of NARS Pro-Prime Pore Refining Primer and Sheer Glow Foundation, then used NARS Nico Blush and Zen Blush for sculpting.

Her light eye makeup is the work of NARS All About Eve Duo Eyeshadow and a stroke of Blanches liquid Eyeliner Stylo. To create those bright orange-red lips, Martin used NARS Heatwave lipstick and finished it off with NARS Wonder lipgloss. Both lip products are new for summer and will readily bring that instant, effortless drama to your look when they come out on April 15th.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy, WireImage