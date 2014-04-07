Grab-and-Go Products for Beauty on the Run

Life is busy, and come the hectic (for work and play) spring and summer months, our general vibe errs on the side of either “living out of a bag” or “running out the door.” From travel-size minis to a sheer balm that doesn’t require a mirror, here are our top grab and go, purse-bound picks for when we just don’t have the time.

Oribe Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray ($21.50, oribe.com)

Most texturizing sprays promising “beach waves” are full of drying salt, which is why this formula is a revelation—the rare mist that imparts thick, shiny waves without crispiness or dehydration. It uses a blend of moisturizers, plant extracts, and oils to nourish and hydrate hair, as well as providing UV protection for when you’re actually on the beach, rather than just using products to emulate the effect.

Lavanila Fresh Vanilla Lemon Rollerball ($19, sephora.com)

Rollerball perfumes come in a million different iterations, but we’re fond of this one for both its light, fresh scent and its all-natural ingredients. Lemon, bamboo, and Madagascar vanilla notes combine for a fragrance that’s soft, clean, and easy to wear. For the naturalist (or health- conscious beauty lover) in you, the formula itself is allergy-tested and contains no harsh chemicals, silicone, petrochemicals, propylene glycol, mineral oil, formaldehyde, synthetic fragrance, or dyes.

Make Up For Ever HD Pressed Powder ($22, sephora.com)

The loose powder version of this product has long been a cult favorite (and ours, too), but as with most loose powders, it’s anything but purse- and travel-friendly. Make Up For Ever has addressed the issue with a decidedly spill-proof pressed compact. Paired with a mini kabuki powder brush, it’s the perfect way to set makeup and reduce shine on the go.

Topshop Sheer Lip in Hunky Dory ($16, topshop.com)

A sheer, balmy lipstick in a shade that goes on foolproof without a mirror? Sign us up. A single swipe of this warm, peachy nude takes on a magical “your lips but better” property on all skin tones, but it can also be layered to build upon the color. The creamy, moisturizing finish is perfectly smoothing for dry or chapped lips.

LUSH Shine So Bright ($9.95, lushusa.com)

Split ends and dull hair: They happen to the best of us. This unique balm contains extra virgin coconut and olive oils, shea butter, and—wait for it—egg to prevent breakage and make even damaged strands shine. According to the LUSH experts (who, based on the general upstandingness of all of their products, we’re inclined to trust), eggs form a protective conditions coating on the hair, and their protein content adds shine and strength. This tiny tin (we advise you not to mistake it for a lip balm) smells absolutely amazing, and not at all like eggs, thanks to orange flower, grapefruit, neroli, and rosewood oils.

Aveda Stress-Fix Concentrate ($24, aveda.com)

We could all use a little stress relief from time to time… or several times a day, which is where this portable rollerball comes in handy. The concentrate features oils of French lavender, lavandin, and clary sage, as well as Aveda’s secret “stress-fix” fragrance, and has been proven (by whom, we are unsure) to relieve feelings of stress. It’s perfect for travel, or just at your desk.

