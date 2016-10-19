Goth Makeup Ideas That Don’t Look Like a Halloween Costume

It was only a few short decades ago that black nails or dark lipstick signified you were “goth”—a term that was synonymous with being a social pariah. But it’s possible to pull off the look without looking like you’re in costume—especially mere days from Halloween.

And, while a run-of-the-mill smoky eye does not a goth look make, a piled-on, multi-layered black eye—especially when combined with a ruby lip—is equal parts daring and fun. Not into the heavily kohl-lined look? There are still ways to adapt the goth makeup look, like the geometric eye as seen at Altuzara’s fall show. To see what we mean, click through the slideshow below. Ahead, 13 not-so-literal takes on nailing goth makeup, should you be so inclined.