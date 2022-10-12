Reviewers Say This Hair Drain Catcher ‘Works Like A Charm’ & It’s 41% Off During Amazon’s Special Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you tired of hair constantly getting stuck in the drain as you shower? Honestly, there’s nothing more annoying than having the shower back up with dirty water thanks to a clogged drain. Luckily, there’s an easy fix to this problem — and you don’t have to be a jack of all trades to put it in: a silicone stopper. Right now, Gotega’s Hair Catcher is on sale during Amazon’s Early Access Sale and you don’t want to miss out.

This #1 best-seller in bathtub accessories

on Amazon is now on sale for $8.79 — nearly 41 percent less than its standard price of $14.99 for the five-pack.

Made from high-quality silicone, the hair stopper

is extremely durable and resistant to deformation so it can be used for years without getting a replacement. Its design with both raised and round holes makes it easy to catch hair while allowing water to quickly drain for a seamless shower experience.

The best part? The hair stopper works for most shower drains whether it’s slightly domed, flat, or open. And the pack of five includes a variety of colors (pink, blue, green, gray, and brown) to fit with different aesthetics without sticking out like a sore thumb.

And it’s safe to say that reviewers are fond of this silicone hair catcher with nearly 22,000 five-star ratings. One shopper said it “works like a charm” and saved her drain while another praises its versatility and ability to “fit in various tubs and sinks” around the house while being super “easy to clean.”

Want to make cleaning your bathroom even easier? Be sure to snag Gotega’s Hair Catcher during Amazon’s Early Access Sale.

Remember, to participate in the Early Access Sale, you must currently have an Amazon Prime membership or sign up for a 30-day free trial to gain access. Trust us—you’ll be happy you signed up with the deals you’ll see during the next two days similar to this one. Oh, and let’s not forget about free two-day shipping on eligible items site-wide so you’ll get your purchases fast (yes, no long waits.)

