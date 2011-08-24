I’m Finally A Dry Shampoo Convert

I know what you’re thinking: “Great, another beauty blogger singing the praises of dry shampoo. But I’ve tried it, and it doesn’t work on my hair.” Trust me, I was you before I tried this particular dry shampoo.

When it comes to my hair, I’d say I’m both lucky and unlucky. I’m lucky because I’m a ridiculously low-maintenance person, so the fact that I can shampoo and condition it, then leave the house with it wet and have it dry fairly straight is pretty ideal. Dealing with other products and blow dryers sounds like a nightmare.

Before you start hating me, let me address the unlucky part. My hair is super-fine, and I’m pretty sure it starts getting greasy the instant I step out of the shower. On days I go to the gym, I clearly have to wash it (I have no idea how people manage to make it through a workout without having to wash their hair afterwards). On the days I don’t work out; however, you’d think I’d be able to skip the hair washing. After all, almost every hairstylist will tell you it’s best for your hair if you don’t wash it every day.

For me, though, not washing was not an option. I even felt self-conscious doing the second-day ponytail with a headband. So when friends started telling me about dry shampoo and its miraculous ability to de-grease your hair on non-washing days, I was pumped. Except…none of the dry shampoos I tried at first had the desired effect.

Enter Got2b’s Fat-tastic Fresh & Full Dry Shampoo. This product somehow manages to add volume to my end-of-day limp locks, and it makes my hair smell good. I even wore my hair down two days in a row with only a dry shampoo between the days. If your hair is anything like mine, you know that this is a major feat.

So if you’ve been a dry shampoo holdout thus far because you can’t find one that’s compatible with your strands, I highly suggest you pick up a can from the Got2b line. For $5.99, you can’t go wrong. And you’ll get more beauty sleep.