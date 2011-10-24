Gossip Girl’s Kelly Rutherford Shares Her Beauty Secrets

Kelly Rutherford basically has the glowing skin of our dreams and now that Lily van der Woodsen has finally finished her house arrest on Gossip Girl, we can only expect to see her in more extravagant outfits at her many society events — which means that perfect face is going to be taunting us even more. We of course had to find out the secrets behind her good looks (it can’t all be luck and genes, right?) so we stole a few minutes with Rutherford at a fashion event the other night. Below she spills on the products that she’s most loyal to!

“I try different things to be honest. In the winter I’ll wear La Mer because it’s really rich and I’ll use Cle de Peau, it’s another one I really like. Tammy Fender, she’s a facialist from Palm Beach. She makes all natural products. I’m using her right now. They’re amazing. But that’s it! That and running around a lot!”