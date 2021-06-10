I’m Drooling Over The Already-Iconic Hair Looks In The ‘Gossip Girl’ Trailer

There are very few shows that made more of an impact on 2000s beauty and fashion than Gossip Girl. To my embarrassment, I wore a large Blair Waldorf-style bow to my first big Fashion Week runway show in 2010. It was serious. Now, it looks like the Gossip Girl reboot is going to have the major hair and makeup looks to help define the current generation, a lot like Euphoria has done for maximalist beauty. It’s the perfect time for it.

HBO Max’s Gossip Girl trailer was just released and aside from sexy threesomes and all kinds of drama on the Met steps, the cast’s hair stood out in the best way. I was worried about the styling but so far, I’m really happy with the way the characters dress a bit unrealistic and fun (as they should!) but also not cringe-y. It’s the perfect mix of camp and realism. And the hair? We need to discuss the hair.

Let’s go through some of my favorite beauty looks to get excited for the July 8 premiere.

Julien Calloway’s Buzzcut

The trailer opens with actress Jordan Alexander’s gorgeous face rocking black eyeliner, glittery eyeshadow and a buzzcut. We love seeing a leading actress embrace a short-hair lifestyle and look incredible doing it.

Zoya Lott’s Curls

The new girl in school, played by Whitney Peak, sometimes wears her hair straight in the trailer but these curls have me absolutely drooling.

Aki Menzies

See that flash of pastel pink? That’s actor Evan Mock. His colorist Jackson Heller at Suite Caroline Salon in NYC, dubbed the color “pink pearl.”

Monet de Haan

The queen bee, played by Savannah Smith, has the kind of twists women dream of. I can’t wait to see how she styles them through the season.

Audrey Hope’s Bangs

Is that Jenny Humphrey? Nope, it’s actress Emily Alyn Lind with a more elevated long blonde hairstyle with bangs.

And there’s so much more. Go watch the entire trailer, above.