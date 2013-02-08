Gorgeous At The Grammys: Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The Red Carpet

It’s that time of the year again – the Grammy Awards are upon us. This Sunday night at 8pm, the 55th Grammy Awards will air to celebrate the music created in the past year. Performances will include singers like Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, and Rihanna. Known for the ludicrous styles shown on the red carpet year after year, the show is always bound to be entertaining.

We wanted to take a look back at the past Grammy beauty looks that are still stuck in our minds. Who could forget Adele’s bold red lip from 2012 or Jennifer Hudson’s sleek hair in 2011? These musicians really know how to rock and their beauty looks completely reflect that. Take a look through our favorite past Grammy looks and let us know who you thought had the best look in the comments below!

Be sure to follow us @BeautyHigh on Twitter where we’ll be live tweeting the Grammys red carpet on Sunday, February 10th at 6 pm!