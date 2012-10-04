Goop & Birchbox Team Up For October’s Box

Birchbox has no shortage of fun collaborations. The beauty sample company has partnered with Gossip Girl and Teen Vogue on special monthly boxes for their subscribers. Now, they are teaming up with Gwyneth Paltrow‘s site, Goop.

This limited-edition Birchbox will feature deluxe samples of this season’s top beauty and lifestyle products, all hand-picked by the Goop editorial team. These must-have products will also be available in full-size on Birchbox’s online shop.

The Goop Birchbox will be shipped to current subscribers that opt-in to receive one, as well new subscribers who sign up now.

Since I can’t get enough of Goop (their iPhone app is pretty spectacular, too), I can’t wait to see what new and interesting products they choose for the box. I’m thinking Gwyneth’s love of Tata Harper and Dr. Perricone might come into play.