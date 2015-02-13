Googling Your Medical Symptoms Is About to Become Way More Accurate

We all do it: Turn to Dr. Google to diagnose a sore throat or weird ache, only to discover our head cold is probably actually a brain tumor, ebola, or something equally sinister. Well, now using the search engine for your sickness has become so much more accurate, thanks to an initiative to update online medical information using Mayo Clinic’s experts and Google’s own in-house doctors..

The new information has started popping up in the site’s Knowledge Graphs (which are the boxes of text that appear on the right-hand side of Google). You’ll also find fact-checked sources to visit for more information, and useful illustrations and pictures.

All of the gathered facts represent real-life clinical knowledge from these doctors and other medical sources across the web, and the information has been checked by medical doctors at Google and the Mayo Clinic for accuracy.

These updates sound incredibly useful, but Google itself even admits this free service is not as a good a doctor. So, if in doubt, get offline and go speak to a real-life professional.