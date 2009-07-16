Good ’til the last drop: a follow-up

Guys I actually did it! I actually used a lip gloss all the way to the end!
For those of you not familiar with my shopping habits you need to know that this is a big deal. I am the queen of purchasing a lip gloss at the Chanel counter at 2:45pm and then running to Target and getting the new Maybelline at 5:17pm. It’s bad. So bad in face that I dedicated my New Year’s resolution to it.
In this blog I wrote about how I promised I would use all of my makeup products until I was scraping the bottom in search of more product. Well it only took five months but I finally stayed true to my resolution. Today I used the last of my M.A.C. DazzleGlass in Bare Necessity.
I purchased this gloss back in May at the mall in Boca Raton because I wanted something new (duh. forget about the 78 other lip glosses burning a hole in my Hogan bag). Truth be told I never thought this would be my go-to gloss. It’s super sparkley and blindingly shiny but I just love it. So much so that I used the entire tube in 7 weeks!
Behold the empty pack!
This is the first time I’ve ever used anything until the end. I either forget about it or lose it. I feel like I should dip it in bronze and put it on my mantle. I’m sooo proud of myself. This must be the feeling of pride Angelina has after she adopts all of those children.