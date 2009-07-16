Good ’til the last drop: a follow-up

Guys I actually did it! I actually used a lip gloss all the way to the end!

For those of you not familiar with my shopping habits you need to know that this is a big deal. I am the queen of purchasing a lip gloss at the Chanel counter at 2:45pm and then running to Target and getting the new Maybelline at 5:17pm. It’s bad. So bad in face that I dedicated my New Year’s resolution to it.

In this blog I wrote about how I promised I would use all of my makeup products until I was scraping the bottom in search of more product. Well it only took five months but I finally stayed true to my resolution. Today I used the last of my M.A.C. DazzleGlass in Bare Necessity.

I purchased this gloss back in May at the mall in Boca Raton because I wanted something new (duh. forget about the 78 other lip glosses burning a hole in my Hogan bag). Truth be told I never thought this would be my go-to gloss. It’s super sparkley and blindingly shiny but I just love it. So much so that I used the entire tube in 7 weeks!

Behold the empty pack!