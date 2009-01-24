Good Stuff

In New York it can be really hard to actually have a “night in”. There’s always a dinner with a friend or colleague, birthday party, date, or event pulling you out. Really truly staying-in is hard to do. But these days it seems that that’s all I want to do. I blame it on the weather, but also on Aveno’s new lavender bath oil. My ideal night involves a bubble bath full of this heavenly soft stuff, one of the three books I’ve started in the last year(Tesla: Man Out of Time by Margaret Cheney, Grendel by John Gardner, and Fountainhead by Ayn Rand),and some chamomile tea. I’ll get texts asking me where I am, what’s the plan for the night, or if I want to get a drink- but really, I’m right where I want to be.