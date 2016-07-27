10 Outstanding Hair Products That Smell So Good, You Can Skip the Perfume

Smell is the most powerful of the five senses, but there is such a thing as too powerful—as in, when you’ve used a body lotion, spritzed on some texturizing spray, dispensed a mushroom cloud of perfume, and walked out the door smelling like the many-fragranced beauty section at a major department store. No bueno.

But there’s no need to switch to unscented everything to avoid offending those around you, because who needs scent-layering when you can have hair products that do all that for you? Think about it: A little spritz of long-lasting fragrance into the lengths of your hair is really all you need to leave a trail of scent that will tell everyone in the room that you were just there, just breezing by on your way to something much more glamorous, a completely unrealistic scenario that only tends to go down in perfume ads.

With these 10 products, you can enhance texture, define curls, smooth frizz, seal split ends, or get bedhead-y waves and smell like a goddamn dream in one fell swoop. Hair flip away.