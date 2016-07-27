10 Outstanding Hair Products That Smell So Good, You Can Skip the Perfume

Smell is the most powerful of the five senses, but there is such a thing as too powerful—as in, when you’ve used a body lotion, spritzed on some texturizing spray, dispensed a mushroom cloud of perfume, and walked out the door smelling like the many-fragranced beauty section at a major department store. No bueno.
But there’s no need to switch to unscented everything to avoid offending those around you, because who needs scent-layering when you can have hair products that do all that for you? Think about it: A little spritz of long-lasting fragrance into the lengths of your hair is really all you need to leave a trail of scent that will tell everyone in the room that you were just there, just breezing by on your way to something much more glamorous, a completely unrealistic scenario that only tends to go down in perfume ads.
With these 10 products, you can enhance texture, define curls, smooth frizz, seal split ends, or get bedhead-y waves and smell like a goddamn dream in one fell swoop. Hair flip away.
Any list of things that smell good, hair-related or otherwise, is incomplete without at least one mention of Oribe. Each product from the brand is infused with the most delightful signature scent of bergamot, jasmine, and sandalwood, and this all-over oil is a particularly good way to cover yourself in the fragrance from head to toe.
Oribe Côte d'Azur Luminous Hair & Body Oil, $72; at Oribe
This is a very good salt spray, and the soft coconut and vanilla scent—offset by sea salt and lime, so it's not too sweet—makes it even better.
Herbivore Sea Mist Coconut + Sea Salt Beach Wave Hair Mist, $20; at Herbivore
This celeb-favorite brand's proprietary scent just smells expensive: It's a complex blend of light, musky florals—Turkish rose, lily, and jasmine are in the mix—that lingers on hair all day. Which is a good thing, because it's pretty amazing.
OUAI Finishing Crème, $24; at OUAI
This lightweight detangling conditioner has a subtle minty scent that's so refreshing, but doesn't make you smell like the inside of a pack of gum.
John Frieda Beach Blonde Smooth Seas Detangling Conditioner, $9.99; at Ulta
With coconut oil and monoï extract in the mix, this one is essentially a tropical vacation in a tub.
Earth's Nectar Monoï Hair Milk, $21.50; at Earth's Nectar
There's no more accurate description than to say that this nourishing hair masque smells like fresh laundry (from the fancy cleaners, not the laundromat across the street).
Kérastase Nutritive Masque Nutri-Thermique, $62.50; at Kérastase
A lightweight oil with a warm, pleasant floral scent that's never too strong or obtrusive.
MarulaOil Rare Oil Treatment, $40; at Loxa Beauty
This intensely hydrating oil-in-cream has a warm, woodsy amber-like fragrance that plays well with other scents, too.
L'Oréal Extraordinary Oil Transforming Oil-in-Cream, $5.99; at Target
The OI fragrance is unique and difficult to describe: It's a mix of soft vanilla, a bit of powder, and … fresh air?
Davines OI All-in-One Milk, $32; at Davines
Smells like a smoky, sexy creamsicle, and makes that "just rolled out of bed" look last all day. Enough said.
John Masters Organics Bourbon Vanilla & Tangerine Hair Texturizer, $21; at John Masters Organics