Good News, Nail Art Junkies: You Can Feed Your Addiction For Less Than $10 a Month

If you spend your nights pinning nail art and your days figuring out the best way to apply studs before your top coat dries, you need to know about the latest nail subscription service to hit the market. NailArt Society is a monthly subscription-based service that will deliver four nail art must-haves to your door each month, plus a how-to guide on what to do with your new tools. You may be obsessed with watching nail art tutorials on YouTube until you’re about to fall asleep at night, but NailArt Society knows that all that knowledge is wasted unless you’ve got the necessary products to work with.

The subscription costs $9.95 a month (available in monthly, quarterly and yearly increments), which is less than the manicure you’d pay for at the salon. Created by two manicurists, the company curates which products will be in each shipment based on the hottest nail art trends at the time, like studs or foil, so you’ll be up-to-the-minute with nail art trends. Once you’ve created Instagram-worthy nail art, you can submit it to the NailArt Society to be featured on the site. We love it when things come full circle. So, will you be signing up?