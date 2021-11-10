Your New Fall Fragrance Is Clean, Vegan and Under $20

What do Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloé and Gucci have in common? All of the fragrances are created by Coty, a beauty brand founded François Coty in 1904. The company makes both luxe and affordable fragrances, as well as makeup and skincare, of course. So when I found out Coty was launching a new fragrance brand, an affordable one, I was intrigued. In fact, Good Kind Pure launches with three fragrances that retail for less than $20. Seriously!

If you’re looking for a fragrance that’s vegan, cruelty-free and made without phthalates or dyes, you might think you need to spend big bucks. But not here. Good Kind Pure is the latest “clean” brand to launch but at a reasonable price point. There are three scents to start and they come in both Eau De Toilette and Fine France mists. And at these prices, you can grab all three. Don’t forget though — it’s the gift-giving season and your mom would like one, too!

The brand is rolling out in drugstores now but you can shop the first batch, below.

Iris Petals Eau De Toilette

With top notes of Nectarine Blossom, heart notes of Iris petals and base notes of Fig Wood.

Vanilla Ginger Eau De Toilette

With top notes of ginger, heart notes of Casablanca Lily and base notes of vanilla.

Wild Peony Eau De Toilette

With top notes of pink grapefruit, heart notes of peony and base notes of sandalwood.