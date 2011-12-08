Good Enough to Eat: 10 Chocolatey Beauty Products

This holiday season, why not try giving the gift of chocolate … chocolate-inspired beauty products, that is!This is a great new twist for any chocolate lover in your life instead of the same old tired box of Godiva you always give them.
Check out our slideshow of some of our faves, and try not to drool all over your keyboard at these mouth-watering products!
We're obsessed with the Chocoholicks line from Jane Iredale. This brand-new lip gloss palette comes complete with a mini lip brush, and four chocolate-infused glosses: Expresso, Blood Orange, Very Berry, and Chili Pepper.
(Jane Iredale Chocoholicks Palette, $35, janeiredale.com)
Brown is a huge color for nails this season. With Revlon you can keep up with this trend at a super low price.
(Revlon Nail Enamel in Hot for Chocolate, $4.79, drugstore.com)
This 100% vegan Belgian chocolate face mask formula made by Aqua Dessa is a huge hit among celebrities.
(Aqua Dessa Spa Therapy Hot Fudge Antioxidant Moisture Mask, $35, aquadessa.com)
For the mint-chip ice cream lover in your life: mint chocolate body lotion!
(Jaqua Mint Chocolate Luscious Lotion, $16, dermstore.com)
Bobbi Brown's Eye Paint Palette in Chocolate can be applied wet or dry depending on how pigmented you want your look. Metallic powders, translucent oils and polymers deliver a lustrous, highly-reflective finish.
(Bobbi Brown Eye Paint Palette in Chocolate, $45, macys.com)
This best-selling body wash from Philip B. is now available as a holiday gift set! Who wouldn't love to unwrap the Chocolate Milk Body Wash and Bubble Bath (pictured) and Chocolate Milk Body Creme?
(Philip B. Chocalicious Gift Set, $62.5o, philipb.com)
This Neutrogena eyeliner glides on smoothly, but the built in smudge tool at the other end assures you'll end up with the perfect brown smoky eye.
(Neutrogena Nourishing Eye Liner in Spiced Chocolate, $6.39, drugstore.com)
Cost Plus World Market is one of our all-time favorite stores to browse around in. If there's one in your town, hurry in and grab this super-sweet white chocolate body scrub and body butter good enough to eat!
(Bath Treats Body Scrub & Body Butter in White Chocolate Mousse, $8 each at World Market stores.)
Carol's Daughter is the leader in all-natural haircare. Their new Chocolät line uses cacao to straighten out all your frizzy situationsfrom overheating to over-treating. Plus, when you buy the whole set Chocolät Smoothing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Blow Dry Cream you save six bucks and get a free box of Belgian chocolates (pictured).
(Chocolat Smoothing Collection + Godiva Chocolates Set, $54, carolsdaughter.com)
This retractable L'oreal lip liner promises to never feather even after chowing through a plate full of brownies and a glass of chocolate milk.
(L'oreal Paris Colour Riche Lip liner in More Chocolate, $8.50,lorealparisusa.com)