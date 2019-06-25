Hayley Williams’ Cult-Favorite Hair Color Line Is Launching at Sally Beauty

Back in 2016, Paramore singer Hayley Williams launched Good Dye Young, a line of vibrant hair dye, with her longtime stylist Brian O’ Connor. The brand took off, landing in Sephora two years later and allowing fans of Williams to get her bold hair look. Now, thanks to a deal with Sally Beauty, Good Dye Young is even more accessible so anyone can go grab the bright hair color and hair makeup, as well as lightener to make the color stand out. Those in-the-know already head to Sally Beauty for professional hair color so Good Dye Young fits right in.

“We’re thrilled to offer this exciting new line to our customers seeking more creativity with hair color,” said Maryann Herskowitz, vice president of color and care at Sally Beauty in a statement. “The professional-grade ingredients in the semi-permanent and temporary poser paste provide Sally customers with quality results, all while encouraging them to think outside of the box with hair color and confidently experiment with their look.”

There are ten shades of the vegan and cruelty-free semi-permanent hair color, including Rock Lobster (a true red), Ex Girl (a bright pink) and Steal My Sunshine (a bright yellow).

Not ready to take the plunge? Good Dye Young also has hair makeup that actually glows under black lights for a seriously fun party trick. Poser Paste dries quickly and washes out in one-to-two washes.

Good Dye Young Semi-Permanent Hair Color and Poser Paste Temporary Hair Color both retail for $17.99 on the Sally Beauty website and in Sally stores.

