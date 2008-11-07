The Golden Workout Ticket

This morning I decided to skip my scheduled Friday morning run with bff Vivian Arias and catch up on the news. Ironically while watching CNN (and simultaneously scanning fashionista.com and style.com) I heard about a new gym trend: cinema cardio. Gold’s Gym has recently set up cinema-like workout rooms that house a big movie screen, treadmills, bikes, and Stairmasters. So you now you don’t have to choose between going to the movies and working out (in other words, no more excuses ladies). And as an added bonus you no longer have to worry about other judgmental joggers since you’re exercising in the dark. Finally, you can don your faded, saggy gym shorts, set the treadmill at an easy 5.5 mph and no one will be the wiser.