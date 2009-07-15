Golden Skin with 24K Flakes

Visitors to The Spa at the Jumeirah Essex House can now benefit from the anti-aging properties of gold with Gold Revitalizer by Cosmé Proud. Added to any treatment, (facial, massage, manicure, or pedicure) or purchased at The Spa for at-home use, the Gold Revitalizer, with 24K gold flakes will, at the very least, make your skin feel like a million bucks (without the hefty price tag).

With 24-karat pure gold flakes to remove dead skin cells through the power of gold’s negative ions, The Gold Revitalizer can penetrate the barrier zone of your skin, reactivate the metabolism of the cell tissue structure, and exfoliate and moisturize for smoother skin. Other active ingredients include vitamin-E, aloe, collagen, squalene oil, hyaluronic acid, sage, pearl extract, and licorice, among others, to promote firmness, elasticity, hydration, and even pigmentation.

Using the precious metal on your skin seems like a better long-term investment than a new necklace – and in these tough times we’re all looking for a good return on our money.

Cosmé Proud Gold Revitalizer, $100; added to a spa treatment, $35; at jumeirah.com

