All the Details On the Golden Globes Nails: Metallics, Burgundies & More

Aside from the gorgeous hair spotted on the red carpet last night at the Golden Globes, there were plenty of bold red lips and sultry smokey eyes. But, we were also on the lookout for fabulous nails – as we knew that only a few dedicated stars would be arriving with full-on nail art (eh, hem Zooey Deschanel) we wanted to see which shades would be making it to the carpet. While it was true, nail art did not appear on too many fingers, we were pleasantly surprised to see a mix of colors and not just a steady of stream of neutral in the mani cam.

From metallics and deep burgundies to black and even an occasional navy, just because the blinged-out nail may have run it’s course doesn’t mean we won’t see a rainbow of colors to coordinate with red carpet gowns. Check out the images above for manicure inspiration – we spotted a few shades that we’ll be adding to our arsenals!

