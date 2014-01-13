All the Details On the Golden Globes Nails: Metallics, Burgundies & More

Aside from the gorgeous hair spotted on the red carpet last night at the Golden Globes, there were plenty of bold red lips and sultry smokey eyes. But, we were also on the lookout for fabulous nails – as we knew that only a few dedicated stars would be arriving with full-on nail art (eh, hem Zooey Deschanel) we wanted to see which shades would be making it to the carpet. While it was true, nail art did not appear on too many fingers, we were pleasantly surprised to see a mix of colors and not just a steady of stream of neutral in the mani cam.
From metallics and deep burgundies to black and even an occasional navy, just because the blinged-out nail may have run it’s course doesn’t mean we won’t see a rainbow of colors to coordinate with red carpet gowns. Check out the images above for manicure inspiration – we spotted a few shades that we’ll be adding to our arsenals!
Zooey Deschanel is never one to turn away nail art, and Tom Bachik is the one manicurist to go to. He created a vintage floral print after seeing her Oscar de la Renta gown using a mix of L'Oreal shades (some discontinued), but the key here is to use a pastel yellow as base, white for the petals and gold studs for the center of the flower.
Photo:
@ZooeyDeschanel
Monica Potter was another of the few ladies to go for nail art, choosing to pair together two Essie metallic shades to complement her dress. She wore Essie Cashmere Bathrobe as a base coat with Essie Beyond Cozy on the tips.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Taylor Schilling of "Orange is the New Black" fame went for a deep burgundy polish to offset her bright green dress, choosing Essie's Berry Naughty.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain decided on a red nail (Essie in Poor Lil Rich Girl) with celebrity manicurist Christina Aviles saying that it was a "no brainer" against her dark dress.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Michelle Dockery of "Downton Abbey" chose a rose gold metallic (Essie's Penny Talk) to complement her Bulgari rose gold jewelry.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Actress Lena Dunham went for bright red nails from Red Carpet Manicure to stand out against her yellow Zac Posen dress, with manicurist Beth Fricke noting that she wanted "something fun, but still classic and elegant."
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lizzy Caplan who stars in "Masters of Sex" chose a gorgeous vampy color for her nails (Nars in Chinatown) for a sophisticated, chic look, according to celebrity manicurist Lisa Jacno of Labnails.
Photo:
Courtesy Image of Labnails
Julia Roberts wanted a deep purple shade (Lancome in Midnight Rose) to complement her black and white Dolce & Gabbana dress, said manicurist Lisa Jachno.
Photo:
Courtesy Image of Labnails