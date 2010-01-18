Golden Globes 2010 Top Hair Trends

Red carpet beauty at last night’s Golden Globes Awards did not disappoint with its bounty of structured updos, loose side ‘dos with flowing tendrils, lush waves and hot hair accessories. Here, our favorite looks of the evening.

STRUCTURED UPDOS

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore’s smooth, side-parted bun provided a toned-down, retro vibe in contrast with her ornate sea urchiny trimmed nude dress. Dewy, glowy skin enhanced by bronze adorned eyes and a creamy pink lip compliment her structured ‘do. Her Grey Gardens character Little Edie would be proud of this starlet’s very Hollywood moment.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson’s Jetsons-esque gown initially wasn’t my fave, but it grew on me as the night went on. However, there were NO questionable feelings when it came to her structured updo with its side swoop and volume at the crown. Violet shadowed lids, dramatic inner eye liner, extreme lashes and lacquered nude pout complete the look. Her bold bronze cheek evokes memories of mom Goldie Hawn as a spry young thing on Laugh In.

LOOSE UPDOS WITH FLOWING TENDRILS

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox went for a chic, loose updo defined by a center part and undone long tendrils. Fresh skin, soft gray shadow boasting a fanned-out feather fringe and an icy light pink lip complete the Courtney’s polished beauty concept.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra is stunning in a sultry side ‘do punctuated by loose, flowing waves. A side-part and undone bends and waves add a hint of romance to the star’s hairstyle. Blushed pink cheeks, shimmery purple shadow amped up with some heavy liner and a muted pink lip complete the look.

Anna Kendrick

This up-and-comer looks romantic and relaxed, reflecting none of her uptight Up In The Air character’s idiosyncrasies. Her loose updo is toned down with flowy tendrils while a side-part adds polish. Anna’s soft smoky gray eye and heavy liner and glossed pink lip bring a soft romantic vibe.

LUSH WAVES

Christina Hendricks

Christina’s loose red waves and side part are a total beauty win. The peaches and cream complexion is something that Mad Men makeup artist Lana Horochowski is famous for and bombshell Christina Hendricks no doubt made her proud last night. Her red lip makes her look as if she should grace the packaging of a Benefit Cosmetics product–that’s how pin-up this beauty story is.

Zoe Saldana

This sci-fi stunner wowed the crowd in a burgundy ruffled number. But the look was “best supported” by Zoe’s glossed-out side-parted curls that are soft and touchable. Her smoky mauve eye and lots of liner make her peepers pop while berry red blush and rosy pink gloss round out the look.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts boasted a recent change of hue: Her signature red locks were lightened to a bold blonde and twisted into beachy waves. This Pretty Woman has the tousled look down pat. She paired her casually chic locks with a purple-shadowed, black-lined eye and neutral pink lips.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried went for Old Hollywood glamour last night with long flowing waves and a deep side-part. A makeup palette in varying shades of rose and mauve round out this pretty look.

Jennifer Aniston

Yes, she knows what works and sticks with it (basic black and long side-parted ‘dos), but this time around, Aniston kicked up the glam factor. Jennifer’s voluminous highlighted waves are a bit bedroom, glammed up with a sweeping long side bang. Bronze cheeks and a caramel-nude pout make her the portrait of a California girl.

Leona Lewis

The sultry songbird looked every bit the starlet last night with her sleek long locks curving into subtle waves at the ends. A just off-center part and highlights give this look a glamorous vibe. A dramatic smoky eye and light pink lip bring out Leona’s gorgeous green eyes.

HOT HAIR ACCESSORIES

Rose Byrne

Side-parted, voluminous Hollywood waves are nothing new on the red carpet, but Rose Byrne adds a touch of drama with a sparkling barrette. Rose’s smoky grey eye, perfectly pink cheeks and rosy lip give this retro look a bit of modern flair.

January Jones

The Mad Men beauty went for a wide black headband to distinguish her ‘do from a sea of unadorned chignons. The headband was a risk that she pulled off with aplomb. A modern red lip (she’s surely no stranger to a retro iteration) is the star of this beauty show, tempered by January’s signature, defined brows.

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz