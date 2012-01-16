Golden Globes Big Winner: Claire Danes’ Makeup Look

The night’s big winner, Claire Danes, was an instant hit on the red carpet, being one of the first nominees to arrive at the Golden Globes. Danes stunned in her backless dress, sleek chignon hairdo designed by Wella stylists and makeup byMatin Maulawizada for Laura Mercier.

Matin said he wanted Claire’s look to bea “modern take on classicOld Hollywood Glamour.”

On the face Matinprepped Claire’s face using the iconic Laura Mercier Foundation Primer andCrme Smooth Foundation in Sunny Beige to even out her skin tone.Matin then lightly applied Laura Mercier Shimmer Bloc in Golden Mosaic to Claire’s cheekbones to enhance her natural glow andLaura Mercier Secret Camouflage to brighten darker tones under her eyes.

Claire’s red lips were created with several layers of Laura Mercier Crme Lip Colour in Seduction.

Swoon.