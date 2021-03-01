The Most Pin-Worthy Beauty Looks at the 2021 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes is a strange award show. We’re almost never happy with the winners, probably because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is an entirely white group that’s pretty out of touch with today’s TV and movies. We’re also in the middle of a pandemic and the whole thing can feel kind of silly. But—and this is a big but—sometimes you need a little silly. We need a moment right now to drool over gorgeous 2021 Golden Globes beauty looks and dream of a time when we’ll be recreating them—even if just for Instagram.

So, sit back and watch hosts are Tina Fey and Amy Poehler poke fun at the night, while saving these swoon-worthy hair and makeup looks. Because stars did not come to play, whether hitting a smaller red carpet or just from home. Possibly because we’ve all been home for year, fashion is more playful and makeup looks are a lot more fun. We can also use it right now.

Sarah Hyland matched her new red hair to her dress. Hairstylist Ryan Richman used OGX products for this Old Hollywood glam. Makeup artist Allan Avendano used E.L.F. Cosmetics for the glam, including the viral TikTok Camo CC Cream.

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan went bright and bold with her pink eyes thanks to makeup artist Neil Young.

Kiersey Clemons is already winning for one of the best looks of the night, with hair by Randy Stodghill and makeup by Ernesto Casillas.

Stodghill also did superstar Angela Bassett’s hair, this ultra-cool waist-length twist using Phyto Paris products. Makeup artist D’Andre Michael is responsible for the purple-y glam using DMK and Pat McGrath Cosmetics.

Hairstylist Christine Symonds got Kaley Cuoco ready for the Globes with Clairol Professional products, T3 Fit Blow Dryer, Curl ID iron and brush, as well as Hidden Crown Hair extensions. Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg used CurrentBody LED Masks to prep her skin and then applied Charlotte Tilbury makeup.

Andra Day’s berry lipstick pops against her cream gown.

Jane Levy went for a simple side part (we see where she stands on that debate!), black liner and pretty pink lips.

You can always count on makeup artist Hung Vanngo to completely slay red carpet makeup. Here he used Chanel Beauty on the stunning Julia Garner. That red lip! Hairstylist Bobby Eliot gave her the perfect updo for curls using John Frieda products.

Lana Condor looks like a princess with her half-up ‘do by Kat Thompson and classic glam by Melissa Hernandez.

Ray Christopher bleached Tiffany Haddish’s hair pre-Globes and we’re drooling!

Amy Poehler’s blonde hair looks better than ever. Colorist Tracey Cunningham is responsible for this creamy shade. “Amy’s color is the perfect, creamy blonde and it really just accentuates her natural beauty,” Cunningham said in a statement. “I refreshed Amy’s highlights for that extra brightness and gave her a Redken Shades EQ Gloss to perfect her creamy, blonde tone and add a beautiful, shiny finish.”

Co-host Tina Fey is looking glam thanks to makeup artist Gita Bass. To prep her skin, she used the Pause Well-Aging Fascia Stimulating Tool to help improve blood flow and boost collagen production. She followed it up with Beautycounter’s skincare and makeup, as well as LoveSeen Lashes.