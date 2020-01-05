StyleCaster
Behold, Every Must-See Beauty Look at the Golden Globes

Elizabeth Denton
by
Photo: Shutterstock.

The Golden Globes kicks off a month of award shows but that doesn’t mean it’s not one of the most glam nights of the year. It’s one of the only shows where both TV and film stars come together wearing their finest suits and gowns. But it’s the Golden Globes beauty looks for 2020 that really catch our attention. The show is a bit more laid-back than the Oscars, which can encourage celebrities to experiment with their hair and makeup. It’s all a bit more fun.

This year, we’re lucky to have a crop of stars who walk the red carpet looking anything but boring. There’s Jennifer Lopez, nominated for Hustlers, Margot Robbie (Bombshell), Awkwafina (The Farewell) and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) — just to name a few. They never let us down, never phone-it-in. And they work with some of the most exciting makeup artists and hairstylists in the game.

Below, our list of the prettiest, coolest, most double-tap-worthy beauty looks from the 77th Golden Globes.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020

Shutterstock.

Bel Powley

Her blush shadow and dark pink lipstick are a gorgeous combo.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020

Rob Latour/Shutterstock.

Erin Lim

The TV personality is a true standout in this voluminous ‘do and coral lipstick.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020

Shutterstock.

Joey King

The Act nominee is a stunner in silver shadow.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020

Shutterstock.

Zoey Deutch

This slicked-back bob is so chic.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020

Shutterstock.

Greta Gerwig

The Little Women director commands our attention in a classic bob and Barbie pink lipstick. Flawless.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020

Shutterstock.

Jeannie Mai

The TV host took our breath away in this bold red lippie.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020

Shutterstock.

Kristin Cavallari

The reality star and entrepreneur is serving in a flawless bob and millennial pink makeup.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020

Shutterstock.

Sibley Scoles

The TV host’s finger waves and white under-liner are perfection.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020

Shutterstock.

Sofia Carson

The actress is serving Old Hollywood glamour in full-bodied hair waves and pretty pink makeup.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Zuri Hall

The TV host in a full and luscious bob.

