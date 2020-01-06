StyleCaster
The Millennial Pink Trend is Back Like It Never Left at the Golden Globes

Photo: Shutterstock.

A few years ago, the pink eye trend blew up with blush-colored eyeshadow looks all over the red carpet. Now, thanks to the 2020 Golden Globes, it looks like pink makeup is trending yet again. And we’re not mad at it. Instead of being just about the eyes this time, these pink looks are monochromatic with rosy eyes, lips and cheeks. Some stars went for a brighter, bolder pink and others decided on blush-colored makeup.

What’s so great about the pink makeup trend is that literally anyone can pull it off. Whether you favor deep mauve hues with your skin tone or shimmery subtle colors, there’s makeup or you. Some brands, such as Patrick Ta, even created makeup collections all around the trend. It couldn’t be easier. Of course, these celebs had pro makeup artists to craft these looks but you can totally try the trend at home.

Check out some of our favorites from the 2020 Golden Globes.

Bel Powley



Bel Powley

The British actress had some of the boldest pink makeup looks of the night. It pops against her pretty blue gown.

Dakota Fanning



Dakota Fanning

It’s totally on-brand for Fanning to rock a more diffused makeup look—but just as pretty.

Kristin Cavallari



Kristin Cavallari

The reality TV star matched her eyeshadow and lipstick to her pale-pink dress.

Greta Gerwig



Greta Gerwig

We love the way the director went for a brighter pink lip to compliment her shimmery pink eyes.

Sofia Carson



Sofia Carson

You don’t have to go for a typical smokey eye to look ultra-sexy. Just ask Sofia Carson.

Scarlett Johansson



Scarlett Johansson

Who needs bronzer when you have pink blush to contour your cheekbones?

