Apparently Everyone Got the Same Hair Memo for the Golden Globes

2019 was the year it felt like every celebrity chopped inches off their hair. Not even a week into 2020 and we can confirm, that’s not changing anytime soon. The 2020 Golden Globes brought out the bobs and lobs, curly and straight, full and shiny. Some stars made sure their cuts hit above the shoulder, while others went for that early-2000s collarbone length. Not all of them are new, of course. Some of these women have been rocking bobs for months. But others decided to go short just for the occasion.

Remember in the early aughts when every actress hit the red carpet wearing inches of extensions? Either in an updo or down and wavy, it felt like you couldn’t be dressed up without long hair. But now celebrities are rocking whatever makes them feel confident and that means short hair on the red carpet, too. Although bobs and lobs are always gorgeous, these Golden Globes looks are especially chic. Take notes for your next hair appointment.

Kerry Washington

It’s not just that sexy suit jacket and skirt that turned heads. Washington also debuted a new side-swept bob.

Reese Witherspoon

Those who favor a blunt bob should look to Witherspoon’s for all the inspo. The deep side part makes it Golden Globes-ready.

Saoirse Ronan

Ronan’s lob is full and shiny perfection with curled-under ends. She proves the blowout is back.

Lucy Boynton

All eyes are on Boynton’s…eyes, but that wavy bob is perfect stellar, as well.

Naomi Watts

Watts was still able to channel Old Hollywood glamour with her shorter cut.

Margot Robbie

Don’t think Robbie just woke up like that. That perfectly undone mid-length ‘do she’s so well known for takes effort.

Zoey Deutch

She might have long hair in The Politician, but Deutch has been favoring a sleek bob as of late.

Zuri Hall

Those hydrated ringlets fall perfectly above Hall’s shoulders.

Michelle Williams

The Fosse/Verdon actress is a stunner in her ear-length bob.

Kristin Cavallari

The reality TV star went sleek and straight for her hosting duties.

Greta Gerwig

The Little Women director (who was snubbed!) showed up to the Golden Globes with a much shorter bob.