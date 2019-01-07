StyleCaster
The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks We’re Actually Swooning Over

The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks We're Actually Swooning Over

by
The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks We’re Actually Swooning Over
Photo: Frazer Harrison and Jon Kopaloff for Getty Images. Design: Ashley Britton.

The start of this year’s awards season is one of the more exciting in recent memory. Red carpet glam aside, we get to watch Lady Gaga embrace her new movie star status, thanks to a dramatic turn in A Star is Born. There’s also another well-reviewed performance from Emma Stone (The Favourite) and the boundary breaking work of Constance Wu and the entire Crazy Rich Asians cast. But of course, we’re just as excited to see what these performers wear to celebrate their nominated projects at the 2019 Golden Globes.

(We’re not ashamed to admit that taking on the role of Fashion Police is our guilty pleasure.)

And beyond the gowns, suits and ensembles that inspire hilarious memes and Twitter threads, we’re also keeping our eye on hair and makeup moments. After all, should we want to replicate anything, these are the easiest parts of a celebrity look to attempt. This year’s group does not disappoint with a mix of looks that cover the gamut of A-list glam; from jade shadow to periwinkle blue hair.

golden globes 1 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Kiki Layne

golden globes 2 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Laura Harrier

golden globes 3 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

MJ Rodriguez

golden globes 4 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Taraji P. Henson

golden globes 5 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Lady Gaga

golden globes 6 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Emily Blunt

golden globes 7 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Janelle Monae

golden globes 8 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Sofia Carson

golden globes 9 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

George Pimentel/WireImage.

Camilla Belle

golden globes 10 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

George Pimentel/WireImage.

Lucy Boynton

golden globes 11 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Indya Moore

golden globes 12 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Lupita Nyong’o

golden globes 13 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Lili Reinhart

golden globes 14 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Dakota Fanning

golden globes 15 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Emmy Rossum

golden globes 16 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Caitriona Balfe

golden globes 17 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Kristin Cavallari

golden globes 18 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Kate Mara

golden globes 19 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

George Pimentel/WireImage.

Rachel Brosnahan

golden globes 20 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

George Pimentel/WireImage.

Regina King

golden globes 21 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage.

Yvonne Strahovski

golden globes 22 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Kristen Bell

golden globes 23 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Julia Roberts

golden globes 24 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Emma Stone

golden globes 25 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Amber Heard

golden globes 26 The Golden Globes Hair and Makeup Looks Were Actually Swooning Over

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Rachel Weisz

