The Affordable Curly Girl Brand Responsible for This Standout Golden Globes Look

Once upon a time, natural hair was rarely, if ever seen, at red carpet events. And for that reason, we rejoice even more when stars sport their natural, wavy, curly or kinky tresses to prove professional and beautiful hair doesn’t only come in one shape, length or texture. Now, stars like Lupita Nyong’o, Indya Moore, Yara Shahidi and Zendaya are paving the way for women of color to feel confident and beautiful sporting their natural strands, no matter the occasion.

At last night’s Golden Globes, Thandie Newton, who was nominated for her role in HBO’s Westworld, hit the red carpet with larger than life curls reminiscent of Diana Ross and we are obsessed. Much to our surprise, these standout curls were created by the curl masters themselves, DevaCurl. That’s right, these brushed out ringlets were washed, shaped and perfected by products that you can snag at your local Target, Ulta or Walmart. Here’s how you can recreate the look at home.

If you know anything about the Deva method, you know a standard shampoo is a definite no-no when creating flawless ringlets. Celebrity hairstylist Nai’vasha, who also works with Yara Shahidi, prepped the hair with No-Poo Original, the brand’s cult favorite, zero-lather cleanser renowned for its ability to condition without stripping strands of their natural moisture.

For defining and shaping the curls, Nai’vasha created a curly cocktail with the Super Stretch Coconut Curl Elongator and Super Cream to hydrate, stretch and define Newton’s natural curl pattern and the SuperCream for added moisture and definition. The SuperCream Coconut Styler was scrunched onto ends while drying hair the with coveted neon-green claw, DevaFuser. Once the hair was dry, Nai’vasha used her fingers to gently pull through curls to create the light and full shape and sprayed with the Flexible Hold Spray so curls stay in place all night long.

With only 4 products and one trip to the drugstore, you can recreate Newton’s voluminous curls with ease. Because rocking your natural curls was, is and will always be beautiful.

