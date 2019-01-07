The Classic Makeup Look We Didn’t See Coming at the 2019 Golden Globes

Scroll To See More Images

There are few beauty products with a legacy as enduring as the classic red lipstick. From Marilyn Monroe and the screen sirens of yesteryear to modern day beauties, it’s long been associated with both high fashion glamour and everyday, I’m-late-but-want-to-look-like-I-put-effort-into-my-look, wear. Its versatility is what makes it a must-have for most of us, whether we actually wear makeup everyday or not. And if the Golden Globes are any indication, that all rings true (still!) in 2019.

Though there were plenty of more innovative makeup moments to take in–like the slew of A-listers who chose to match their eye makeup to their gowns–just as many paired their standout fashion with various shades of red lipstick. Sure, that may read as boring, but looking at them may change your mind. For instance, Saoirse Ronan nailed the perfect pink-red lip for fair skin, while Lupita Nyong’o stunned in a darky, creamy variation.

Once you’re done taking a look back at this illustrious group, check out some of our favorite red lippies under $20–you won’t be disappointed.

Dakota Fanning

The Alienist star opted for a fruit punch lip that fell somewhere between pink and red.

Lupita Nyong’o

What isn’t there to love about the dark, creamy finish of The Black Panther star’s lipstick?

Kate Mara

We have a feeling merlot was the inspiration for the actress’ sultry-looking pout.

Amber Heard

It doesn’t get more classic than long, luscious lashes and dark red lipstick.

Indya Moore

The Pose star took our breath away in her free-flowing curls and vibrant, red pout.

Sofia Carson

The Descendants star’s red lipstick made for the perfect pop of color against her black gown.

Laura Harrier

The actress’ mega-watt smile is made all that more beautiful with a wash of classic red.

Saoirse Ronan

The pink-red shade of Ronan’s lipstick looks gorgeous against her fair skin.

Danai Gurira

Matte may be all the rage, but The Walking Dead actress proves a glossy lip will never go out of style either.

Gemma Chan

We’re crazy about the Crazy Rich Asians star’s bright red lip.

Alyssa Milano

The actress and activist made sure her makeup matched her red and black gown.