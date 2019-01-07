These Eye Makeup and Outfit Matches are the True 2019 Golden Globes Winners

Scroll To See More Images

We know the Golden Globes’ 2019 edition is just the very beginning of awards season, but tonight’s red carpet looks has already given the other shows a run for their money. So far, we’ve seen sweeping gowns on Lady Gaga and Dakota Fanning, tulle masterpieces on Emmy Rossum and Kiki Layne, and bejeweled frocks on Lupita Nyong’o and Thandie Newton.

Not to be outdone by the fashion side of things, hair and makeup slays are also proving to be arguably the most exciting part of the night. There’s vibrant shadows, classic lip colors, slicked-back strands and protective styling, to name a few. In short: all bases are covered, which means you’re bound to find inspo, regardless of your personal style.

But above all, we’d be remiss to exclude the one fashion-beauty hybrid that makes us wonder if a slew of famous beauties actually called each other and planned this on purpose. Last year, we noticed that makeup-outfit matches were slowly taking over the red carpet scene and tonight’s extravaganza is proof that this trend isn’t going anywhere. From MJ Rodriguez’s electric blue eyeliner and sweeping blue gown to Lili Reinhart’s head-to-toe, red hot ensemble, these are the eye makeup and outfit matches we’re still thinking about.

Camilla Belle

We literally can’t stop staring at the actress’ electric jade eyeshadow, made all the more vibrant with a sheer wash of shimmer in the inner corner of each eye.

Lili Reinhart

What better way to enhance a red hot gown than by dousing your eyelids in the same color? We love the sheer, pink-red on the Riverdale star’s lids.

Kiki Layne

The newcomer and star of If Beale Street Could Talk made sure her shimmery shadow perfectly matched her tulle gown.

MJ Rodriguez

The Pose star was a standout in this flowy blue gown and matching electric blue eyeliner.

Janelle Monae

The singer and actress rarely disappoints and this evening was no exception. Though it’s very subtle, we’re completely enamored with the rust-colored shadow underneath her cat eye; the perfect match to her textured collar.

Lupita Nyong’o

Blue liner and blue mascara were the winning combo that the Black Panther star wore to match her bejeweled gown.

Emmy Rossum

Pretty in pink is the best way to describe the Shameless star’s blush makeup and bubblegum pink gown.