The Best Beauty Looks From the 2015 Golden Globe Awards

Celebrity beauty trends are born on the red carpet, which is why we so were excited to tune into the Golden Globes and see what our favorite stars chose for one of the biggest events of the year. And for the girl who regularly turns to Hollywood for styling inspiration, this awards season staple can’t be missed.

This year, actresses like Amy Adams and Jessica Chastain went for Old Hollywood glamour with loose, flowing waves while others like Emma Stone embraced texture with beachy, undone styles. In the makeup department, celebrities kept their lipstick looks surprisingly subtle with peaches and nudes and played up the forever-stylish smokey eye.

From delicate and tousled hairstyles to shimmering eye makeup we’re already dying to recreate, we rounded up some of the best celebrity beauty looks from tonight’s Golden Globe Awards.

