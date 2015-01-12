The Best Beauty Looks From the 2015 Golden Globe Awards

Celebrity beauty trends are born on the red carpet, which is why we so were excited to tune into the Golden Globes and see what our favorite stars chose for one of the biggest events of the year. And for the girl who regularly turns to Hollywood for styling inspiration, this awards season staple can’t be missed.
This year, actresses like Amy Adams and Jessica Chastain went for Old Hollywood glamour with loose, flowing waves while others like Emma Stone embraced texture with beachy, undone styles. In the makeup department, celebrities kept their lipstick looks surprisingly subtle with peaches and nudes and played up the forever-stylish smokey eye.
From delicate and tousled hairstyles to shimmering eye makeup we’re already dying to recreate, we rounded up some of the best celebrity beauty looks from tonight’s Golden Globe Awards.
To no one's surprise at all, Gina Rodriguez's Golden Globes hairstyle snagged a spot on our best beauty list. Gina chose cascading Old Hollywood waves with a glam side part and complemented the look with voluminous, fluttery lashes.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Instead of her usual dark, vampy lipstick, Lorde went with a bright, crimson red shade and shocked us even more by straightening her hair and pulling it back into a sleek ponytail.
Photo:
Steve Granitz / Getty Images
'Awkward' star Greer Grammer took the red carpet in a sweeping, loose bun fastened on the side of her head. The formal hairstyle brought attention to her blonde highlights. Take note of this 'do for prom inspiration!
Photo:
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
As per usual, Amy Adams walked the carpet with a dream of a wavy blowout and glowy cheeks touched with a pretty peach color.
Photo:
Steve Granitz / Getty Images
Allison Williams tricked us into thinking she cut her long brunette locks when she walked the red carpet wearing a curly faux-lob. But that wasn't the only part of her look we were into it. She went bold on all beauty fronts with a charcoal smokey eye.
Photo:
Steve Granitz / Getty Images
Golden Globes host Tina Fey shook things up with a voluminous ponytail and kept her makeup classic with a flawless cat-eye.
Photo:
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Emma Stone played with color and lots of texture, debuting a perfectly messy bob and a gorgeous shade of rose-hued matte lipstick.
Photo:
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Kate Mara never gets it wrong, especially when it comes to hair and makeup. While 2014 called for platinum locks and smokey eyes, this year, Kate chose to style her auburn hair in a cropped updo and finished off the entire look with defined brows and subtle contouring.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa / Getty Images
Anna Kendrick lightly lined her lower lashes with white eyeliner and pulled her hair back into a simple updo with a striking center part.
Photo:
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Jessica Chastain played up the loose waves trend and went for even more drama with her smokey cat-eyes.
Photo:
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
"It Girl" of the moment Felicity Jones showed up to the Golden Globes wearing coral lipstick that highlighted her porcelain skin and an elegant updo—not one hair was out of place!
Photo:
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Since she's usually the queen of a bold red lip, Emily Blunt's beauty look at the Golden Globes was totally unexpected She added detail to her overall look with a French braided updo, the perfect shade of nude lipstick, and a brown smokey eye.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez stunned on the carpet, wearing sexy kohl-rimmed eye makeup and lots of volume in her honey-colored hair.
Photo:
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Jenna Dewan-Tatum went for a beachy lob and brought attention to her eyes with dark eye makeup and incredibly long lashes.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Sienna Miller's tousled bob is sure to inspire countless cuts in 2015. Combined with her use of highlighter on her cheeks and nude lipstick, this is one of our favorite looks of the entire evening.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images