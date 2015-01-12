The Standout Drugstore Products Used at the Golden Globe Awards

It’ll cost you a pretty penny to pick up the same exact diamonds and designer gowns that celebrities wore on the Golden Globes red carpet, but when it comes to recreating their beauty looks, all you really have to do is hit up the nearest drugstore. TV and movie stars alike showed off hair and makeup looks at the Globes that were created using affordable and accessible products from some of your favorite brands like Revlon, L’Oreal, Simple, and Olay. In fact, many of these hair and makeup finds might actually live in your makeup bag right now.

Emma Stone turned to berry-hued lipstick shade that costs less than $10, while Kerry Washington reminded us that you don’t have to shell out major cash to perfect a smokey eye. To show you how easy it is to recreate these looks at home on your budget, we rounded up some of the best celebrity looks from last night that were created using standout drugstore products.

More From Beauty High:

Steal Sienna Miller’s ‘Cool Girl’ Style

Gina Rodriguez Hollywood Glam Hair at the Golden Globes

The Best Beauty Looks at the Golden Globes