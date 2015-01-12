The Standout Drugstore Products Used at the Golden Globe Awards

It’ll cost you a pretty penny to pick up the same exact diamonds and designer gowns that celebrities wore on the Golden Globes red carpet, but when it comes to recreating their beauty looks, all you really have to do is hit up the nearest drugstore. TV and movie stars alike showed off hair and makeup looks at the Globes that were created using affordable and accessible products from some of your favorite brands like Revlon, L’Oreal, Simple, and Olay. In fact, many of these hair and makeup finds might actually live in your makeup bag right now.
Emma Stone turned to berry-hued lipstick shade that costs less than $10, while Kerry Washington reminded us that you don’t have to shell out major cash to perfect a smokey eye. To show you how easy it is to recreate these looks at home on your budget, we rounded up some of the best celebrity looks from last night that were created using standout drugstore products.
Before starting her makeup look for the Golden Globes, Kate Mara's makeup artist Coleen Campbell-Olwell prepped and hydrated her complexion with Simple Skincare Ultra-Light Gel Moisturizer, building the perfect base for the application of her foundation.
Dakota Johnson walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes with the tousled hairstyle of every girl's dreams. To give the look a bit of volume at the roots, celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend spritzed in Dove Oxygen Moisture Root Lift Spray at her roots before blowing drying her hair.
At only $9, Emma Stone's red lipstick is meant to be in your bag. The 'Birdman' star's makeup artist Rachel Goodwin used Revlon's Ultra HD Lipstick in HD Iris, a creamy and opaque berry hue, to complete the dramatic lip look.
Reese Witherspoon's hairstylist, Adir Abergel, made sure her Old Hollywood waves stayed off to the side and were completely frizz-free with a few spritzes of Frizz Ease KERAFLEX Flexible Hold Hairspray to set the look before sending her off on the carpet.
No red carpet is complete without one of Hollywood's leading ladies wearing a classic red lip. Naomi Watts (who wore a diamond snake necklace we're still drooling over) added even more drama to her look by coating her lips with L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro Lip Colour in Red Infallible.
Makeup artist Carola Gonzalez used Neutrogena eye makeup products to create the charcoal grey look that brand ambassador Kerry Washington wore at the Golden Globes. After lining her top and bottom lashes with black eyeliner, Carola Gonzalez layered the liner with a shimmering grey eye shadow color from the Neutrogena Nourishing Long Wear Eye Shadow Smoky Steel Palette.
One of the first things we noticed about Jenna Dewan-Tatum's overall look? Those fluttery lashes that go on forever! Her makeup artist Jake Bailey used a few coats of Pür Minerals Big Look Waterproof Mascara to create this eyelash masterpiece.
Celebrity manicurist Christina Aviles layered essie's Licorice and Penny Talk to give Jessica Chastain's nails that shimmery bronze and black finish.
