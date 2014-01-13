StyleCaster
Share

Golden Globes 2014: Best and Worst Beauty on the Red Carpet

What's hot
StyleCaster

Golden Globes 2014: Best and Worst Beauty on the Red Carpet

Augusta Falletta
by
Golden Globes 2014: Best and Worst Beauty on the Red Carpet
16 Start slideshow

Besides seeing their blockbuster films and TV shows this year, we’re most excited to see celebrity red carpet style, and thankfully, awards season is upon us! The Golden Globes has already showed us plenty of short bob haircuts, a trend that’s sure to only grow larger this year, and plenty of other hair and makeup inspiration for our own formal events.

From Kate Mara’s stunning platinum updo to Jennifer Lawrence’s bold wine lipstick, we’ve rounded up the best (and a few of the worst) red carpet beauty moments from the 2014 Golden Globes above. Take a look at our picks then tell us your favorite look from the night in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:
A Look Back: Best and Worst of Golden Globes Beauty
Red Carpet Predictions: A Celebrity Hairstylist Breaks It Down
Red Carpet Trend: Short Bob Haircuts at the Golden Globes

0 Thoughts?
1 of 16

See the best and worst looks from the Golden Globes 2014 red carpet! 

Kate Mara's new platinum hair looked edgy and gorgeous paired with a smokey eye. Makeup artist Coleen Campbell-Olwell used Antonym's Certified Natural Eye Pencil in Noir to line her eyes and Orlane's Volume Care Mascara for mega lashes. 

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland is never shy to play with a new look on the red carpet, and to be honest, her fresh-faced makeup and milkmaid braid just may be our favorite look yet. 

Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o's deep side part and crimson lip are the perfect accessories for her red gown. 

Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Megan Mullally's choppy bangs and thick glasses underwhelmed on the carpet. We were hoping for a more refined look from the actress at the Globes. 

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Always one to wear her long waves down and loose, Zooey Deschanel switched things up with a side chignon and oversized flower in her hair. 

Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Elisabeth Moss played into the short hair trend, wearing a cropped cut with beautiful makeup. 

Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere kept her makeup simple while she slicked back her short, chic hair. 

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Berenice Bejo kept things classic with a chic top knot and a bold red lipstick to match her gown. 

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Taylor Swift's old Hollywood glamour look took a modern twist with a faux bob and to-die-for red lipstick. 

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Michelle Dockery's bold lip was created using Votre Vu French Kiss in Chloe, applied with a lip brush for extreme precision. 

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Allison Williams always stuns on the red carpet, but we wish she would've went a bit lighter on the eye makeup at the Golden Globes. 

Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Margot Robbie looked like a modern day movie siren with platinum blonde hair and barely there makeup. 

Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence wore a deep wine lip and a smoothly styled pixie cut for a chic look on the red carpet. 

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett's faux bob was created with Vidal Sassoon Boost & Lift Mousse for tons of hold and volume. Once it was curled and backcombed for extra body, hairstylist Robert Vetica under pinned all of Cate's hair for the bob style. 

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Taylor Schilling's shiny hair was thanks to Leonor Greyl's Lait Luminescence, styled by celebrity hairstylist Ryan Trygstad and inspired by late '70s, early '80s style. 

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Golden Globes Red Carpet: All the Looks

Golden Globes Red Carpet: All the Looks
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share