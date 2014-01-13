Golden Globes 2014: Best and Worst Beauty on the Red Carpet

Besides seeing their blockbuster films and TV shows this year, we’re most excited to see celebrity red carpet style, and thankfully, awards season is upon us! The Golden Globes has already showed us plenty of short bob haircuts, a trend that’s sure to only grow larger this year, and plenty of other hair and makeup inspiration for our own formal events.

From Kate Mara’s stunning platinum updo to Jennifer Lawrence’s bold wine lipstick, we’ve rounded up the best (and a few of the worst) red carpet beauty moments from the 2014 Golden Globes above. Take a look at our picks then tell us your favorite look from the night in the comments below!

