Golden Globes 2014: Best and Worst Beauty on the Red Carpet

Besides seeing their blockbuster films and TV shows this year, we’re most excited to see celebrity red carpet style, and thankfully, awards season is upon us! The Golden Globes has already showed us plenty of short bob haircuts, a trend that’s sure to only grow larger this year, and plenty of other hair and makeup inspiration for our own formal events.
From Kate Mara’s stunning platinum updo to Jennifer Lawrence’s bold wine lipstick, we’ve rounded up the best (and a few of the worst) red carpet beauty moments from the 2014 Golden Globes above. Take a look at our picks then tell us your favorite look from the night in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
A Look Back: Best and Worst of Golden Globes Beauty
Red Carpet Predictions: A Celebrity Hairstylist Breaks It Down
Red Carpet Trend: Short Bob Haircuts at the Golden Globes
See the best and worst looks from the Golden Globes 2014 red carpet!
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland is never shy to play with a new look on the red carpet, and to be honest, her fresh-faced makeup and milkmaid braid just may be our favorite look yet.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Lupita Nyong'o's deep side part and crimson lip are the perfect accessories for her red gown.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Megan Mullally's choppy bangs and thick glasses underwhelmed on the carpet. We were hoping for a more refined look from the actress at the Globes.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Always one to wear her long waves down and loose, Zooey Deschanel switched things up with a side chignon and oversized flower in her hair.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Elisabeth Moss played into the short hair trend, wearing a cropped cut with beautiful makeup.
Photo:
Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere kept her makeup simple while she slicked back her short, chic hair.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Berenice Bejo kept things classic with a chic top knot and a bold red lipstick to match her gown.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Taylor Swift's old Hollywood glamour look took a modern twist with a faux bob and to-die-for red lipstick.
Photo:
Trae Patton/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Michelle Dockery's bold lip was created using Votre Vu French Kiss in Chloe, applied with a lip brush for extreme precision.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Allison Williams always stuns on the red carpet, but we wish she would've went a bit lighter on the eye makeup at the Golden Globes.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Margot Robbie looked like a modern day movie siren with platinum blonde hair and barely there makeup.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Jennifer Lawrence wore a deep wine lip and a smoothly styled pixie cut for a chic look on the red carpet.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett's faux bob was created with Vidal Sassoon Boost & Lift Mousse for tons of hold and volume. Once it was curled and backcombed for extra body, hairstylist Robert Vetica under pinned all of Cate's hair for the bob style.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Taylor Schilling's shiny hair was thanks to Leonor Greyl's Lait Luminescence, styled by celebrity hairstylist Ryan Trygstad and inspired by late '70s, early '80s style.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage