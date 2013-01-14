Golden Globes 2013: Best and Worst Beauty Looks of the Night

The 70th annual Golden Globes awards aired tonight and we not only enjoyed a bevvy of gorgeous hair and makeup looks, but also the hilarious musings of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler who hosted the show. On the hair front, we had a mix of old Hollywood faux bobs, sleek locks and loose waves. For makeup, smokey eyes ruled the red carpets, with a few nude lips and a few bold hues mixed in.

We rounded up our favorite looks of the night as well as our least favorite in the slideshow above. From Hayden Panettiere’s first stunning look on the red carpet to Taylor Swift’s terrible slicked-back ‘do, there was plenty to talk about. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!