Golden Globes 2013: Red Carpet Beauty Predictions

With the 2013 award seasons kicking off this week, and the Golden Globes quickly approaching on Sunday, we can’t wait to get the red carpet season started. We’ve been flooded with inspiration from the past spring 2013 fashion week, and it’s only due time to see those trends on our favorite celebrities as they don the hottest gowns and celebrate the industry’s best movies and TV shows in style. As we get ready to watch Amy Poehler and Tina Fey host the awards show (one we may watch in full due to the great hosts, let’s be honest) we couldn’t help but predict some red carpet trends due purely to our excitement.
We hope to see plenty of gorgeous matte red lips, textured updos and intricate yet understated nail art – think Jessica Biel at every premiere for the last six months – walking the carpet on Sunday. Above are our predictions based on the runways from New York to Paris during the spring 2013 shows. Let us know what you can’t wait to see at the Golden Globes in the comments below!
Find out which trends from the runway we think will be showing up on the Globes red carpet ...
Classic, Red Matte Lips: We saw plenty of matte lips on the runways for spring, and this look will always remain a gorgeous staple for the red carpet. L'Oreal celeb makeup artist Billy B. noted that "The red carpet is no place for natural - it's a place to make a statement."
Textured Nail Art: Nail art is luckily still hanging around, and nail artist Tom Bachik is predicting that a textured/dimensional manicure will be huge for 2013.
Bold Brows: Alexander Wang (along with many other designers) made sure their models had natural makeup with bold brows. We don't expect to see many stars with nude faces, but watch for thick brows on the carpet.
Sleek Strands: On the other end of the hair spectrum, expect to see some sleek, polished strands on the carpet. We saw a lot of this on the runway (like at Jill Stuart, above) and if it completes the overall look, we can definitely expect to see it at the Globes.
Metallic Lids: A smokey metallic eye is another huge trend for spring, and a great way to take the smokey eye from bland to fun. We certainly don't expect to see stars go as crazy as the Chanel models did with the intensity, but watch for a bit of shimmer on the lids.
Braided, Textured Updos: Hairstyles will be much more interesting and architectural this season, as opposed to the simple chignon. Hairstylist Johnny Lavoy said, "As for updos, I think we'll be seeing an element of texture incorporated into styles – like braids and twist for a bit of visual interest."
Statement Liner: Graphic liner is one of the biggest trends for spring, and the red carpet is one of the best places for it. The models at Altuzarra sported just a small flick of black liquid liner, and we expect to see a lot more of that on the carpet.
Nude Nails: Going in the opposite direction of nail art, we're seeing many people head in the direction of clean, nude manicure and we're betting we'll see that on the carpet as well. If stars are wearing a statement dress, we can plan on seeing a nude manicure to match.