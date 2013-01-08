Golden Globes 2013: Red Carpet Beauty Predictions

With the 2013 award seasons kicking off this week, and the Golden Globes quickly approaching on Sunday, we can’t wait to get the red carpet season started. We’ve been flooded with inspiration from the past spring 2013 fashion week, and it’s only due time to see those trends on our favorite celebrities as they don the hottest gowns and celebrate the industry’s best movies and TV shows in style. As we get ready to watch Amy Poehler and Tina Fey host the awards show (one we may watch in full due to the great hosts, let’s be honest) we couldn’t help but predict some red carpet trends due purely to our excitement.

We hope to see plenty of gorgeous matte red lips, textured updos and intricate yet understated nail art – think Jessica Biel at every premiere for the last six months – walking the carpet on Sunday. Above are our predictions based on the runways from New York to Paris during the spring 2013 shows. Let us know what you can’t wait to see at the Golden Globes in the comments below!