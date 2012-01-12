Easy Tricks To Create Golden Globes Hairstyles!

The stars may have spent hours in hair and makeup before hitting the red carpet, but we have the scoop from the Wella Professionals hairstylists, who created some of the evening’s most glamorous hairstyles, on how to get these looks at home without breaking a sweat.

Want red carpet hair? We’re giving away 10 packs that retail for $100 of Wella Professionals hairstyling products that were used to create these glamorous looks. Just tell us in the comments area below which red carpet hairstyle you like best to be entered to win!

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

“Michelle looks incredible with this short, modern Mia Farrow inspired style,” says LA stylist Chris McMillian, who created her look. “It’s a retro ’60s combined with Flapper flair type of look that shows there’s still a lot of glamour and versatility with short hair.”

To Get The Look:

First, apply Wella Professionals Natural Volume Styling Mousse to wet hair, then use your hands to shape your hair while it air dries. Once dry, lift up your roots and blow dry upward to create extra lift at the crown. Then, apply Wella Professionals Mirror Polish for a glossy finish and to help smooth hair into shape. Add a simple black headband with a jeweled brooch to give this retro look a modern spin. Push bangs to the side where the jewel is positioned for a heavy fringe effect.

Try on these hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Claire Danes

Claire Danes looked every bit the belle of the ball in a gorgeous black and white J. Mendel gown and a soft, swept-back chignon. Hairstylist, Peter Butler, created Danes’ look by envisioning a modern-day Grace Kelly.

To Get The Look:

The trick to creating a soft, flattering updo to is to first create a lot of volume. Butler used Wella Professionals Extra Volume Mousse on damp hair, then blow dryed it. Next, curl hair with a large barrel curling iron for extra volume, then pull hair back into a high pony and wrap it into a tight knot. (Danes’ look was only secured with TWO hair pins!) Lastly, comb back hair with fingers, coated with Wella Professionals Mirror Polish Shine Serum for a soft sheen. Spritz with Wella Professionals Stay Essential hairspray for a hold that will last all night.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Madonna

The perfect look for Madge to compliment her flowing Reem Acra dress? Effortless, soft waves, of course. Wella Professionals celebrity stylist, Andy LeCompte created this stunning ‘do for the diva and winner of this year’s Golden Globes’ Best Original Song for a Motion Picture.

To Get The Look:

Rough dry hair to manipulate and emphasize natural texture. Then, mist hair with Wella Professionals Thermal Image Heat Protection Spray to protect it from thermal heat while also adding texture. Use a 1-inch flat iron on hair to create soft S formations and add a natural wave texture. Finish with a mist of Wella Professionals Ocean Spritz Beach Texture Spray.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps looked radiant with a voluminous bouffant, thanks to McMillian’s expert hairstyling.

To Get The Look:

Prep wet hair with Wella Professionals Natural Volume Styling Mousse and loosely dry for a textured finish. Then, spray Wella Professionals Stay Essential Finishing Spray while hair is nearly dry so it’s slightly piece-y and pull into an imperfect, textured French twist. Add a headband at the top of the head to complete the look for an added touch of elegance.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley is only 20 years old, but the talented actress looked poised beyond her years in a Marchesa gown and sophisticated updo, created by Wella Professionals stylist, Campbell McAuley.

To Get The Look:

First, prep wet hair using Wella Professionals Velvet Amplifier and then let dry naturally with a diffuser. Once nearly dry, lightly mist hair with Wella Professionals Thermal Image Heat Protection Spray before using a 1 3/4 inch curling iron to enhance natural waves. Once hair is prepped, then take a section from crown to ears to divide hair into a front and back split section. At the back section, pull hair back into a ponytail, not pulling it too tight so that there is still a natural hair movement. Spray Wella Professionals Shimmer Delight Shine Spray in the front section to give the best glossy finish for the red carpet. Then, sculpt hair into a side parted wavy style with hands moving into a beautiful twisted bun. Finish off with Wella Professionals Stay Essential Hairspray.

Don’t forget! You have to tell us in the comments below which hairstyle you like best to be entered to win $100 worth of the Wella Professionals products that were used to create these looks! See full rules and regulations.

Stay tuned to Wella Professionals on Facebook and follow @WellaHairUSA on Twitter for red carpet news and how-to’s this season!