The Golden Globes 2010: The Best and Worst in Beauty

The Golden Globes finally arrived last night amidst a downpour of rain– and even if we may have been looking forward to Ricky Gervais hosting more than the awards show itself, the decked-out stars kept us well-entertained as the night ran on (and we grew concerned that no one understood Gervais’ humor).

There were plenty of dresses (good and bad) for us to gossip about, and as for the makeup, the stars kept things simple by playing up their eyes or lips and toning down the rest of their face. Hair was a little more experimental (and hard to maintain with the weather) but many opted for low-chignons and volumized up-dos.

And of course, there were a collection of hits and misses last night. Below, a list of the best and the worst from the evening.

Best:

Jennifer Morrison (pictured above): She can play “the nice doctor” on TV, but we love how she looks when she gets all dressed up– quite the sex siren. The bold red lips are the perfect complement to the soft neutral ruffles of her dress, and her fair skin.

Kate Hudson



Kate’s white Marchesa gown was nicely complemented with soft eye makeup and pale pink lipstick– making her appear almost angelic. The tousled updo nicely completes her heavenly look.

Dianna Agron



Dianna Agron appeared to be a pro at walking the red carpet, and dressing for it too. The Glee star chose to do a soft, smoky eye to complement her dress– and with a pale pink lip and just a hint of blush, it worked wonderfully.



Sandra Bullock



The big winner of the night, Sandra Bullock, had gorgeous makeup– but what we loved so much about her look was her hair. Her low chignon was in loose waves, and sat neatly to the side of her neck. A very casual updo, and the perfect complement to her jewels.

Zoe Saldana



Zoe’s makeup was flawless. Her pink all-over shadow contrasted beautifully with her eyes, and the extended liner drew your attention in. Her loose curls (which somehow held up through the downpour) completed the romantic look.



Worst:

Calista Flockhart



We love Calista– and Harrison Ford for that matter– but her hair looked as if it were half up, half down, and definitely needing all of the bobby pins to just be taken out already.



Fergie



Oh, Fergie. Your dark roots (that have grown out and now take up half your head) and light tips are just too severe for us. And the light brown eyeshadow is a bit severe as well…maybe blend next time?

Mariah Carey



Mariah fell into the bad category with dresses by showing a bit too much. But her hairstyle last night was a bit severe as well. Her tight pony looked a little off with overly-sideswept bangs. We would have liked to have seen a more relaxed style to counteract her bandage dress.

Olivia Wilde



The gorgeous House star can do little wrong when it comes to beauty– hers is flawless. Her makeup is perfect for this look, but her hair is all wrong for the dress. A full updo would have been much better suited for the look and wouldn’t have taken attention away from the details at the neckline and collar.

