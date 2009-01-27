Debra Messing’s Red Carpet Ponytail

Debra Messing at the 66th Annual Golden Globes Awards

Bob Ramirez / Retna Ltd.

Can you even stand how gorg Debra Messing looks? She wore a Vera Wang blue dress with gold Fred Leighton jewelry and looked amazing.

Ponytails can be an alternative to that long flowing romantic hairstyle that we see on the red carpet all the time. I used Build It Blow Drying Agent to create the ultimate volume and Hair Sheet Styling to smooth ends and fill the cuticle.

It’s important to slick your hair back first, then place hair in a ponytail in the center of the head. Secure the ponytail with an elastic that will keep hair in place. Make the ponytail look glamorous and luscious by using a large barrel curling iron to create big waves. Spray with Beautiful Hold Hairspray to keep everything in place and make hair shiny and bouncy.

Debra loves the chicness of this look. She is a dream to work with and I have a ball with her.

Remember, Beauty Is Individual.

Ted