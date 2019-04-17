You Can Literally Eat These All-Natural Face Masks

I can’t pinpoint why exactly but I have this idea in my head that for skincare to work, it has to be full of lab-created ingredients and scientific studies. Throw me any of the acids—lactic, glycolic or otherwise—and I’m generally a happy woman. That’s why I was so pleasantly surprised to find the Golde superfood face masks. When I say they’re natural, I mean they contain only ingredients so safe, you can literally eat them (and I have).

Golde was founded by 26-year old Trinity Mouzon Wofford in 2017, first with turmeric-based tonics. They became so popular that despite having no outside funding, she launched inside Madewell, Goop and, starting next week, in Sephora. It’s pretty major considering she’s one of the youngest women on color to launch a line in the retail giant. Coming off the success of the tonics is two face masks (available online-only, for now) she created to deal with her problematic skin.

The collection starts with two powder masks. Clean Greens is an anti-pollution mask made with chlorella, spirulina, marshmallow root extract and mango juice. It contains natural chlorophyll to gently detoxify skin while promoting renewal and repair. The other is Lucuma Bright, an exfoliating mask made with tropical superfruits such as lucuma, papaya and sea buckthorn, as well as marshmallow root extract.

To activate the gel formula, you put about a teaspoon of powder in your hands and a few drops of water and just mix it around. You can also add honey to it, to help reduce breakouts, or a face oil you love for extra hydration. I’ve been having some hormonal breakouts so I tried Lucuma Bright, not sure what to expect. To my surprise, it dried down really quickly and lightly tingled. I could literally feel it working—something I didn’t know these natural ingredients could do. I washed it off after 15 minutes and my skin glowed and looked ultra-clean. I can’t wait to use it another two times this week.

Wofford showed off how well the masks work on her skin on Instagram. “…pollution was causing constant breakouts and no matter what I tried (herbalism, p50, retinoids..) my acne always came back. I realized I needed to find a way to really heal my skin and not just treat the symptoms—which is how I ended up slathering superfoods on my face,” she wrote.

Wofford is honest about her masks not being some magical cure-all, but knowing how well they work for her inspires me to keep it up. Plus, my skin just felt good. And there’s something about knowing exactly what you’re putting on your face that calms your mind, as well as your skin.

Want to try them out for yourself? They’re available now for $34 each on Golde’s website.

