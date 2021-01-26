Golde Just Launched The Supplements For People Who Aren’t Into Supplements

I have to admit, I cringe a little when I hear the word supplement. Maybe it’s because I live in Los Angeles and they’re a way of life here. Or maybe it’s just the reporter in me who gets frustrated when there are no studies to back up claims. But Golde’s Super-Ades, now at Target, feel different to me. Here’s why. Founder Trinity Mouzon Wofford makes this idea of wellness fun, easy and most importantly, accessible, without promising life-changing benefits. This is absolutely no Flat Tummy Tea. (Ew.) Instead, Golde is all about plant-based superfoods that are good for you and just make you feel great, too.

If the Golde brand sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because Wofford is the youngest Black woman launch at Sephora, a Forbes 30 Under 30 Member and part of the Inc Female Founder 100. NBD!? This is her second round of supplements; She launched in Sephora with her Superfood Blends. She also makes Superfood Face Masks that are skin-clearing and brightening—and literally edible.

These new Super-Ades are easy and even portable. You just dissolve a packet in cool water and get a much-needed boost to your day. Maybe you’ve been stressed out since, you know, there are a few things going on in the world right now. That’s what Destress Ade is for. Or maybe your gut is feeling a bit off since you’ve been home snacking on whatever is around. That’s when you’ll reach for Debloat Ade. Finally, Skin Hydration Ade will make you feel, well, hydrated throughout the day. Each has additional active ingredients including magnesium and probiotics so you’re getting even more goodness in one drink. Plus, they’re vegan with no added sugars and taste pretty delicious.

Shop all the newness at Target, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Debloat Ade Pineapple Dietary Supplements

Pineapple enzymes support digestion and debloating, while probiotics and ginger extract support gut health.

Hydration Ade Watermelon Dietary Supplements

Hyaluronic acid supports skin hydration and glow, while Amla berry and pomegranate provide antioxidants.

Destress Ade Blueberry Dietary Supplements

Hyaluronic acid supports skin hydration and glow, while Amla berry and pomegranate provide antioxidants.