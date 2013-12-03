Tuesday’s #NailCall: Gold Accents and Bold Patterns

We love gold nail polish year round, but there’s something extra special about the metallic hue during the holidays that makes us want to practically dip our fingers in gold. Whether it’s a fine, opaque polish or a chunky glitter, we can’t get enough gold on our manicures. If you love gold polish but you’re not quite ready for a set of metallic tips, adding a hint or two of gold to your manicure as nail art is the perfect way to ease into it.

The ladies of Instagram clearly share our affinity for gold polish, as many of them painted their tips and accented their manicures with the precious metal polish this week. Take a look at our picks for best nails of the week above, then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!

