Tuesday’s #NailCall: Gold Accents and Bold Patterns

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Gold Accents and Bold Patterns

Augusta Falletta
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Gold Accents and Bold Patterns
We love gold nail polish year round, but there’s something extra special about the metallic hue during the holidays that makes us want to practically dip our fingers in gold. Whether it’s a fine, opaque polish or a chunky glitter, we can’t get enough gold on our manicures. If you love gold polish but you’re not quite ready for a set of metallic tips, adding a hint or two of gold to your manicure as nail art is the perfect way to ease into it.

The ladies of Instagram clearly share our affinity for gold polish, as many of them painted their tips and accented their manicures with the precious metal polish this week. Take a look at our picks for best nails of the week above, then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!

Gold accents just make nail art so much more fun, don't they? 

A red nail with a gold half moon at the cuticle is the perfect accessory for a holiday party, seen here on @Aimelquitrin

@Bariiitweets went for simple and chic black and gold nail art that makes a statement for the holidays. 

We're seriously impressed by @Lieve91's free hand skills. 

@Aimelquitrin and her sister show their mutual love for nail art with pink manicures. 

@Rockyournails shows off her love of '90s-themed color blocking with these geometric nails. 

Inspired by Miley Cyrus' "Love Money Party," @Roxyheart15 went with dollar signs as nail art. 

We can't tell which we love more: @Tstani's red nails or phone case. 

@Theglitteryblog's pink and silver glitter ombre manicure is so feminine and fun! 

