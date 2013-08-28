Instant Makeover: This Tool Gives Roots a Lift in Seconds

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

With my thin, oil-prone hair, I’m always on the lookout for quick and easy ways I can add some volume. Root lifting sprays and teasing are great, but when I want really soft, touchable hair they just won’t do. However, recently I was introduced to Gold ‘N Hot’s ¾” Ceramic Curved Plate Straightening Iron ($34.99, folica.com), which lets me adds body to my strands in seconds. Because the plates are curved and so small, you can easily reach the hair at the root for an instant lift.

Unlike other straighteners without curved plates, this one doesn’t leave hair with crimp-like creases by the scalp. Instead the hair slides right in the center of the plate and lifts up. If you want big bombshell hair, this trick alone won’t do it for you — you’d be better off giving the ol’ hair dryer and curling iron a go. But if you want a little extra lift without committing to a full styling routine, it’s worth a try. Plus, the iron is so small, it’s become my new travel companion.

Read more: Your Ultimate Guide to Buying the Best Hair Dryer