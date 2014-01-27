How to Wear Gold (Without Looking Gaudy)

A great way to add some color to your beauty routine is by using gold. Concerned you can’t pull off the Midas touch? You can, and you can be as bold about it as you want.

Eyes

“Try gold eyeliner or eye shadow to brighten up your eyes. Incorporate it as the highlight in a smoky eye if you want something a little more subtle,” says Julia Papworth, a celebrity makeup artist. Try Smashbox Limitless 15 Hour Wear Cream Shadow in Riches ($20, qvc.com) and Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof SmolderEYES Liner Trio ($24, tartecosmetics.com).

You can also line your eyes with Make Up For Ever Aqua Liner in Diamond Gold ($23, sephora.com). Your eyes will instantly look brighter and bolder—and if you want to go more subtle, just dot the inside corner of your eye. Your everyday look will be taken to another level.

Skin

To give your face a nice golden glow, mix a little gold dust, such as Jane Iredale 24k Gold Dust in Gold or RoseGold ($14, janeiredale.com) with your liquid foundation. “Keep in mind that you only need a very small amount to create the glowing effect,” says Tricia Campbell, director of education for Jane Iredale.

To give your body a glowing touch, you can add a little gold shimmer to your body lotion and apply to your shoulders, décolleté’ and legs.

Lips

To create a pouty lip, use a pop of gold shadow or pencil in the center of your bottom lip, suggests Campbell. You can also make lips appear fuller with a sheer gold gloss.

Nails

If you want just a touch of gold, try nail polish. A sparkly mani will brighten up any outfit. Try Julep Classic Nail Polish in Sienna ($14, julep.com).

Hair

Whether it’s a holiday or just a fun date night, we can all use a bit of shimmer in our locks. Oribe 24-Karat Gold Pomade ($49, neimanmarcus.com) is super fun, and it helps to polish and brighten. Brocato Shimmer Gold Spray ($13.09, sleekhair.com) is also incredibly fun for adding a bit of glitter to your evening.