Get Your Gold On

Want to look like a Grecian Goddess this summer? Try playing with gold makeup to look gilded and gorgeous. There is a good gold for every skin tone, and when you know where to place it, you can watch yourself transform into a radiant beach babe!

The easiest way to wear gold is to try a golden body shimmer like the Nars Illuminator on the skin. You can play up your tan by smoothing on this cream, and with four shades to choose from, your body will look glistening no matter what your coloring.

For an easier way to apply a gold body shimmer, try the Era Glaze in 24 Karat. After moisturizing, just spray this universal hue on your arms and legs for a fast, glitzy glow that won’t rub off on clothing.

If you want to play up your eyes, use just sweep of gold across the lid from the lash line to the crease and pair it with black mascara and neutral cheeks and lips for less makeup with more impact. I love the Makeup Forever Star Powder in #920 for light and medium skin; for darker skin, try Lancome Sensational Effects Eyeshadow in Pose.

If you want just a hint of gold on the eyes, try lining the upper lash line first with a black or chocolate brown pencil, then lightly tracing just above it with Sephora Long Lasting Eyeliner in 05 Metallic Gold.

For a summer smoky eye with a twist, apply your normal smoky eye look then add a dot of loose gold shimmer on the center of the lid and under the brow bone for extra kick. Apply a gold lipstick like L’Oreal Colour Riche Lipstick in Golden Splendor, which looks beautiful worn on a hot summer night with a more dramatic eye.

The tops of your cheekbones will look stunning when dusted with La Femme Sparkle Dust in Gold #1 with a fantail brush, and while you are at it try sweeping it across the collarbone as well.

